Indian cyber expert claims 2014 Lok Sabha elections were 'rigged'

An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed that the 2014 general election was "rigged" through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which, he says, can be hacked. Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Suja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members. He claimed the telecom giant Reliance Jio helped the BJP to get low frequency signals to hack the EVMs.

Shuja said the BJP would have won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections if his team hadn't intercepted the BJP attempts to hack the transmissions in these states. The outlandish and explosive claims, made in a cloak and dagger manner, could not be immediately confirmed. He claimed he was part of a team at the public sector Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), which designed and developed the EVMs. He was presented at a press conference organised by the Indian Journalists' Association (Europe).

Although he appeared on screen through Skype, his face was masked. India's Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora earlier this month said that the EVMs were tamper-proof and an expert committee was looking after their functioning. There is absolutely nothing to doubt about the integrity of the system, Arora said, adding that the entire functioning of the EVMs is being looked after by a highly-qualified technical committee.

Several political parties in the past have alleged that the EVMs are prone to tampering and demanded reintroduction of the ballot papers. Speaking at the event in London, Shuja claimed that he worked for the ECIL from 2009-2014. Shuja said that he was part of a team which designed the EVMs used in the 2014 elections. He said that he and his team were instructed by the ECIL to find out if EVMs could be hacked, and find out how to do this. "The 2014 general elections were rigged," he claimed.

He also alleged that the Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi election results were rigged during the elections. The cyber expert claimed that the EVMs were hacked by the BJP using a modulator which transmits military-grade frequency. The cyber expert also claimed that BJP leader and union minister Gopinath Munde was "killed" because he was aware of EVM hacking in 2014 general elections. Munde died in a road accident in New Delhi weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections.

Shuja also claimed the NIA officer investigating Munde's death, Tanzil Ahmed, was planning to file an FIR noting he had been murdered, but was himself killed. "In Delhi state elections in 2015, we managed to intercept the transmission, resulting in the AAP winning 67 out of 70 seats. Otherwise the BJP would have swept," he claimed. He said that other than the BJP, the SP, BSP, AAP and Congress too are involved in the EVMs rigging. Shuja said some of his team members were killed and he was also allegedly attacked but survived.

Also read: Farm loan waivers to increase states' fiscal deficit in the election year: India Ratings

He said he met a prominent Indian journalist and told him the whole story about the EVM rigging. The Election Commission and political parties were invited to be at press meet but only Congress leader Kapil Sibal attended the event, he added. Soon after Shuja's press meet in London, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the opposition will take up with the Election Commission the claims made by the US-based cyber expert that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be hacked. "Our great democracy must be protected. Every vote of yours is precious. All Oppn parties discussed the #EVM issue after the #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade rally. We are working closely together and decided on Jan 19 itself to consistently take up the matter with EC. Yes, every vote counts," she tweeted.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says despite recent losses, he'll still bet on BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Regional parties back in game; Congress regains confidence