'India desires cordial relations with Pakistan': PM Modi writes letter to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying India wants "cordial" relations with the neighbouring country but for that, it's important to develop an "environment of trust" which is "devoid" of terror.

PM Modi, via his letter written on Pakistan's 70th National Day, said: "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative."

Pakistan celebrates its national day every year on March 23 to commemorate the 'Lahore Resolution' of 1940 and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the country in coping up with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," PM wrote.

The development comes after Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge'd Affaires at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, said, "Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours...It'd only be possible with peace and for it to prevail, issues must be resolved via dialogue, especially that of J&K which has been going on for 70 years."

Three days ago, PM Modi wished PM Imran Khan a speedy recovery after he and his wife tested positive for the deadly virus. "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from Covid-19," he tweeted.

The positive developments between both India and Pakistan continue after both the armies recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefires along the line of control in J&K in February.

The recent positive atmosphere between the two nations points towards a willingness to improve ties from both sides, suggest experts. After about two-and-half years, a delegation of Pakistani officials arrived in India for a meeting of the permanent Indus commission this week.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India wants good friendly ties with Pakistan provided there's a conducive atmosphere for dialogue.

Also read: Pakistan likely to resume import of cotton from India