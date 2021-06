India helped 150 countries stride through COVID-19 pandemic: Piyush Goyal

India has done its best to help the world during the COVID-19 crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

After offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, Piyush Goyal told reporters that during the pandemic period, the country with its over 130 crore population has shown the world its resilient strength by quickly recovering after a fight with the dreaded virus.

India was not dependent on anybody during the pandemic period, rather it extended support to the world in the battle against the virus, Goyal claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (regarding the world as one family) has initially supported with supply of medicines to over 150 countries besides COVID-19 vaccine supply to over 75 nations from India, Goyal noted.

"This is the true spirit and strength of the people of India that we ever care for the world while protecting our self," Goyal said adding that the presiding deity of Tirupati Lord Balaji blessed and encouraged us to serve the world during the COVID-19 period. Noting that COVID-19 pandemic has not yet ended, he urged people to be careful and protect themselves by strictly observing the protocols including maintaining social distance and wearing masks at all times.

We have to wait till everybody is vaccinated and till a cure is found, he said. After the COVID-19-induced lockdown was eased, India's economy is back on its feet and the Indian railway has done more freight loadings this year compared to last, besides reinstalling and restarting almost 80 percent of trains including mails and expresses in the country, he said.

In Tirupati, expansion work at the railway station was nearing completion and that would help it receive more trains from different parts of the country, he added.

