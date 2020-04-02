'Post-lockdown bookings never stopped,' says Indian Railways

The Ministry of Railways, on Thursday, has given a clarification that reservation for journeys post April-14 was never stopped during the lockdown. The advance reservation period for taking reserved tickets is 120 days, according to the Railways.

"Ticket booking for 15th April and beyond were made prior to the lockdown," the Ministry of Railways said in a notification.



Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservation for post-lockdown period.



It is to clarify that reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement. pic.twitter.com/oJ7ZqxIx3q Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 2, 2020

However, the ministry has not given any slot between March 24 and April 14 to anyone as passenger services have been suspended during this period.

PM Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight of March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. During the 21- day lockdown, only railways' freight movement is active to carry essential commodities across the country.

The COVID-19 count in the country continues to rise sharply, with fresh cases being reported from different parts of the country. The total tally of active COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,764, while 150 have been cured or discharged. Fifty have died due to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health's data as of April 2, 9 am.

Also read: Dividend moratorium, salary cuts - India Inc should take cues from banks, govt

Also read: GST collection dips 11% in March; steeper drop expected in April, May