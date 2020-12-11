India's new farm bills 'flawed', 'detrimental to farmers': Kaushik Basu

Former Chief Economist of the World Bank and Professor of Economics at Cornell University, Kaushik Basu has slammed the government over India's new farm bills, calling them "flawed" and "detrimental to farmers". Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the former India chief economic advisor said the new laws will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers.

"I've now studied India's new farm bills & realize they are flawed & will be detrimental to farmers. Our agriculture regulation needs change but the new laws will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers. Hats off to the sensibility & moral strength of India's farmers," he tweeted.

Ive now studied Indias new farm bills & realize they are flawed & will be detrimental to farmers. Our agriculture regulation needs change but the new laws will end up serving corporate interests more than farmers. Hats off to the sensibility & moral strength of Indias farmers. Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) December 11, 2020

His tweets received widespread reactions, with many siding with the government and others supporting his stand.

Also read: Indian farmers to step up protests, reject tweaks on new farm laws

Meanwhile, amid a huge deadlock between government and farmers, the Centre has reportedly planned massive campaigns to promote the positive features of the three agri-marketing bills that received parliament consent recently.

Despite several rounds of talks between both the parties, there seems to be no end to the deadlock as the protests enter 16th day.

The farmers on Thursday rejected the Centre's offer to amend the farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier urged them to end their protests, saying the Centre was ready to discuss their proposals with regards to the bills.

"We want to clarify all their apprehensions," he said.

Also read: Farmers reject Centre's 3-point draft proposal; call for pan-India protests on Dec 14

Meanwhile, despite the government's assurance, the farmers have refused to budge and are stuck on their demand about repealing the laws. Thousands of farmers are protesting different border areas of Delhi, and have received huge support from opposition parties, farmers' unions and others. Notably, as least five deaths have also been reported during the farmers' protests so far.

Also read: Govt says proposals address farmers' concerns; agitators to intensify protest