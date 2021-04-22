India reports world's highest-ever daily rise with over 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases

India has reported the highest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus figures with 3,14,835 cases. With this, India's total active caseload has crossed 22 lakh. The total number of coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 1,59,30,965 while the death toll has reached 1,84,657, with 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The national coronavirus recovery rate reached 84.46 per cent with 1,78,841 people getting cured of the virus in the last 24 hours. India's daily jump of 3,14,835 is the highest one-day rise globally as it surpasses the 2,97,430 cases posted by the United States in January, according to a Reuters report.

States like Maharashtra (67,468), Chhattisgarh (20,393), Delhi (25,060), Punjab (4,953), Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Kerala (22,414), Karnataka (23,558), Rajasthan (14,622), Tamil Nadu (11,681) and West Bengal (10,784) have reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases.

India has administered 13,23,30,644 coronavirus vaccines as of April 22, i.e., Thursday. Out of these, 11,31,47,596 people received the first dose whereas 1,91,83,048 people got the second dose of the vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccinations have crossed the 1 crore-mark in states like Maharashtra (1,32,79,970), Rajasthan (1,16,50,301), Uttar Pradesh (1,12, 59, 746) and Gujarat (1,09,38,424). West Bengal and Karnataka follow closely at 93, 96,277 and 79, 58,245 vaccinations respectively. While Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated 75, 66,383 people, Bihar has inoculated total of 60,57,811 people against the contagion. Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh have administered 51,46,710 doses and 49,68,504 doses of the life-saving jab so far.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Over 21,000 test positive for COVID-19 after first dose of vaccine; 5,500 after second dose

Also read: Fourth COVID-19 vaccine soon; Biological E's shot likely to hit markets in August