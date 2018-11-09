India's second diamond trading centre with 66 lakh sq ft area to open in 2020; see pics

Spread over an area of 66 lakh sq ft, Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), India's second diamond trading centre is set to be completed by 2020. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 2,400 crore, the centre comprises 11 towers of 11 storeys each. The SDB website mentions that the centre is expected to create more than 1.5 lakh jobs. The centre that will house more than 4,200 diamond offices can accommodate 67,000 professionals.

The construction work for the giant complex began in October 2017. The diamond hub for all diamond traders will have offices for both national and international diamond traders.

The SDB Diamond Bourse is not-for-profit organisation, promoted by the SDB Diamond Bourse company that will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to organisations that manufacture and trade diamonds.

The centre will provide facilities such as safe deposit vaults, custom office, auction house, banking facilities, diamond testing laboratories and online trading inside the bourse. There are 125 elevators in the complex and a 20 lakh sq ft parking lot in the basement.

The SDB is expected to generate business worth of Rs 90,000 crore annually.

Here's how the SDB will look once it is complete:

