India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile

Amid exacerbating conflict with China along the Line of Actual Control and an increased focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing, India successfully test-fired a new version of the nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday. This missile can strike targets at around 800 kilometres. The new Shaurya missile is so swift that radars across the border will have less than 400 seconds to detect it. The missile was fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges, Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), Ahmednagar.

The new version of the missile was test-fired successfully and will be inducted into the strategic forces to complement one of the already existing missiles in the same class. The missile tested today is lighter and easier to operate in comparison to the existing one. The missile moves at hypersonic speeds in the last phase while moving closer to its target.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been working towards achieving complete self-reliance in the field of strategic missiles and its efforts have gained more impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat clarion call in defence manufacturing sector. Before this, India has also successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile that has a strike range of 400 kms which is at least more than 100 kms from the previous capability of the missile.

