India Today TV jumps to No. 2 on the back of regular news breaks and in-depth analysis

India Today TV, India's leading English-language television channel, has leapfrogged to the No. 2 spot.

According data released by BARC, India Today TV took the lead from times Now in the fourth week, 2018.

India Today TV, a must stop for the discerning TV viewer, has been continuously improving its ratings.

In week 4, 2018 India Today TV's market share was 19.8% ahead of Times Now's 18.5%. (6 metros, 22+ M individuals, NCCS AB).

On the back of regular newsbreaks and in depth analysis of burning topics, India Today TV rode high on some perceptive programming including a Mood of the Nation survey, India Today Conclave (south) and a 360-degree coverage of the World Economic survey in Davos.

A look at where India Today TV stands: