Indian Air Force attack on Pakistan news update: Watch live streaming on Aaj Tak channel

Air Force strikes in PoK: The Indian Air Force dropped multiple 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the life of 40 CRPF jawans. "At 0330 hours on 26th February, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it," reported ANI.

Following the attacks the who's who of Indian politics, cinema, business took to social media to congratulate the Indian Air Force for its operation. As many as 12 Mirage 2000 jets partook in the operation that has completely destroyed all terror camps of JeM across Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan.

However, Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claims that the Indian Air Force faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and that it "released the payload in haste while escaping". "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," he tweeted.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reiterates dialogue from the recent Bollywood hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. "This is new India, this will enter your home, and kill you too."

The Indian Air Force has put all air defence systems along the international border and LoC on high alert to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force.

