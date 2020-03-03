Indian politician's magical cure to coronavirus - cow urine, cow dung!

Suman Haripriya, a BJP MLA from Assam, has said that cow dung and urine can help in curing coronavirus. The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has now spread to different parts of the world with three new cases being confirmed in India.

"Cow urine and dung are known to have medicinal values and cancer cures using them are being discovered. An ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat makes cancer patients live with the cows in the same room, a cow dung pack is also applied on their bodies and panchamrit using cow urine is given to them. I have got proof myself of a cancer patient getting cured. I think using cow dung and urine to make the coronavirus cure would prove beneficial," said Haripriya.

The MLA said this during the first day of the budget session of the Assam assembly while raising concern over cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.

Later, outside the house, Haripriya said, "The world is looking up to India to give the cure for coronavirus. India has discovered something or the other. So, cow dung and urine can be used to get the cure. Cow dung and urines are used in yagnas because there is something scientific about it."

Haripriya was elected to the Assam state assembly from the Hajo constituency in 2016. Haripriya is the daughter of former Union Minister Bijoya Chakravorty.

