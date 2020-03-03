Coronavirus spreads to Agra; six cases suspected

Six cases of coronavirus have been suspected in Agra. Those infected had come in contact with the Delhi patient found positive on Monday. They have been quarantined in Agra today. Health authorities are examining them and their samples have been sent to the the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination.

"Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday," a government statement said.

The government has said they are tracing people who have come in contact with these six persons.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Noida school to remain shut till March 9 as panic spreads

On Monday, two cases of COVID19 were detected in Delhi and Telangana. The patients had travelled to Italy and Dubai before they were detected with the virus.

The Delhi coronavirus patient, a resident of Mayur Vihar, reportedly also attended a birthday party on Friday at ATS One Hamlet, Sector 104, Noida which was attended by many of his child's friends, their parents and some teachers.

Also read: Hyatt Regency in Delhi warns coronavirus patient dined at restaurant

Also read: Delhi coronavirus patient attended birthday party; many children present