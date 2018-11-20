Indian Railways introduces e-toilets to ensure proper hygiene in trains; here are the features

Maintaining proper hygiene in Indian Railways' trains has always been a tough task. But the introduction of e-toilets can solve this problem. These e-toilets have been introduced in a railway coach by LLT Depot, Mumbai Division, Central Railways, for the first time. Eram Scientific, Kerala, a company that works in the water and sanitation sector, has developed these toilets for the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways installed e-toilets in some of its coaches on the World Toilet Day on Monday, reported the Financial Express.

These e-toilets function electronically, which makes flushing easier. The flush operates automatically when someone opens the toilet door. This first-of-its-kind concept is being monitored for now. If successful, these toilets could be installed in other coaches as well.

These toilets are fully unmanned and perform automated operations. Pressure nozzles have also been attached to these toilets to make flushing easier. Pressurised flushing has been introduced to address the problem of unclean toilets, and sensors fitted to make the cleaning process automatic. The sensors will ensure the floor is cleaned automatically after five usages.

These "environment-friendly toilets", as claimed by the company, are easy to install due to their pre-fabricated steel structure. Improvised ventilation system and compatibility with the existing bio-toilets are some of their other features. Enhanced cleanliness through auto flushes and floor washing could help the Railways solve the major problem of maintaining hygiene in trains, say experts.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways also plans to refurbish almost 2,000 old coaches by the end of this year. The national transporter, to improve its customer experience, will upgrade the old coaches by adding charging points for every seat, tray-tables, new fans, better seat covers, new taps, and pictures in the passages. The expenditure for the revamp is expected to be around Rs 600 crore. Over the next few years, the Railways aims to upgrade 80 per cent of its fleet of total 59,000 coaches.

Edited by Manoj Sharma