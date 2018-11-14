Infosys founder Narayana Murthy backs PM Modi for second term, hopes for amicable end to RBI-govt tussle

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his discipline and crucial policy changes, like the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Murthy expressed his support towards PM Modi for a second term, saying that continuity of the present government will be good for India.

"We must be grateful that there is at least a national leader of Modi's calibre who is interested in improving India. Looking at last 5 years, I feel that having a leader who is focussed on nation, focussed on discipline, cleanliness, and economic progress is a good thing. Continuity of government would be a good thing," Murthy said.

Murthy also commended the Modi government for bringing corruption under check at the central level. He refused to comment on the alleged scam in the Rafale deal, saying that he doesn't know "what the truth is unless there is data," Murthy said during the interview.

Murthy said that the Prime Minister cannot be held accountable for every lacuna in implementation and execution of key reforms like GST or Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). "I broadly feel that PM has led a strong economic progress minded government. We cannot hold the PM responsible for execution; it's the bureaucracy that has to do it. It's not Mr Modi's responsibility to go to every village and keep it clean," he said.

"The problem is with the Indian mindset and psyche, we are apathetic and indisciplined. We don't put the interest of the society ahead of our personal interest. We urgently need a cultural transformation before we can achieve an economic transformation," Murthy added.

Commenting on the present tension between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Murthy hoped that the both parties will come to some form of compromise.

"We must do whatever is necessary to ensure that all institutions are strong. We have not paid the same level of attention to institutions, allowed them to become weak. This has happened right from Nehru's time. RBI vs government priorities has been bone of contention in many countries, it's nothing new. Each is doing what is legitimately their mandate. Having known people on both sides, they will come to some sort of solution," Murthy said.

When asked if he was disappointed with the Modi government, which was elected for its promises of development, but diverted its attention to statues and temples, Murthy said that these issues do not concern him.

