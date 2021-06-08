'Infosys regrets initial glitches': Nilekani on FM's remarks on glitches in new tax e-filing portal

After finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's directions, Infosys co-founder and its chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Tuesday that he and his team are working to resolve issues observed on Day 1 of the launch of the new e-filing income tax platform.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," he tweeted.

She had earlier asked Infosys and Nilekani to fix technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal.

The e-filing portal 2.0, the new income tax filing portal, was launched on Monday. The FM said she has been receiving "grievances and glitches" concerning the new income tax e-filing portal, and that ease in compliance for taxpayers is the top priority for the Centre.

"The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," she tweeted.

Some users complained on social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal. Some, however, praised the new facilities.

After the remake, the new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The home page of the new website, as per the income tax department, is an "all-new portal with features that make e-filing easier for you!" "The portal has been developed as a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single-window to the income tax-related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders," it said.

