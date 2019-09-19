INX Media case: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till October 3

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the CBI judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media Case. His custody has been extended by 14 days till October 3 by special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar. The judge also allowed special medical examination of Chidambaram.

The court gave the order following CBI's plea to extend Chidambaram's judicial remand. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought extension of the judicial custody and said there has been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for Chidambaram opposed CBI's plea to extend his judicial custody. Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody that started on September 5.

The senior Congress leader also spent his birthday locked up in Tihar jail. His son, Karti, wrote a letter to Chidambaram. He gave the Congress leader a lowdown of everything he missed because of his custody including updates on Chandrayaan 2, US Open, Piyush Goyal's gravity gaffe, Kashmir as well as Modi government's 100 days in power.

"But I have faith that you too will come out guns blazing against this elaborately staged political drama and for now, we all await that hard-fought glory of truth," Karti said at the end of the letter.

On September 23, Chidambaram's counsel will fight to get him bail at the Delhi High Court.

Also read: INX Media case: 'No 56 can stop you,' says Karti on P Chidambaram's birthday