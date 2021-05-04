IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely after several players test COVID-19 positive

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. BCCI suspended the cricket's leading club tournament in the wake of surging coronavirus cases among players and support staff in the last 48 hours.

Overall, 29 league games were played during the IPL 2021 season. The 30th match between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and KKR (Kolkata Night Riders) was rescheduled to be played on Monday, May 3, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested COVID-19 positive in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. A bio-bubble is a safe and risk-free environment where all stakeholders such as administrators, players, broadcasters, and officials, etc. reside to avoid any physical contact with the outside world.

On Tuesday, before the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in New Delhi, SRH franchise player Wriddhiman Saha, tested COVID-19 positive.

Spinner Amit Mishra, stationed with the Delhi Capitals team in Ahmedabad, also tested positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday. IPL 2021 suspension was on the cards after coronavirus cases kept increasing despite the bio-bubble. CSK (Chennai Super Kings) bowling coach L Balaji was also confirmed positive for coronavirus along with a team helper.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting have unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," IPL said in its official statement.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," it added.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," it further stated.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI would like to thank all healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times," the statement further stated.

Many foreign players comprising Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, and Liam Livingstone have already left the bio-bubble and went back to their countries halfway through IPL 2021.