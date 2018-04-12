IRCTC lowers prices of meals served on trains

With the Centre slashing GST rates, prices of meals served on trains have also taken a dip. Food served to passengers by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been made cheaper by Rs 3 to Rs 10. This dip in prices came into effect from Monday. According to reports, from April 16, catering charges on premium trains will also see a cut of Rs 40 to Rs 60 depending on the class of travel.

Vendors who sell food items on express and superfast trains are now offering medu vada for Rs 19 instead of Rs 22. The price of egg biryani too has been slashed from Rs 69 to Rs 61. Chicken biryani is now available for Rs 89 as against the earlier Rs 100. Masala dosas are also available at a cheaper rate now for Rs 18 as against Rs 21 that was the cost earlier.

Prices of rice items such as lemon rice, curd rice, tamarind rice, sambar rice as well as items such as veg noodles, soup, samosa, veg cutlet, masala and medu vadas have come down by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per unit.

The change in pricing would also alter the ticket fares in premium trains that include 18% GST on catering charges. "Catering charges and GST are collected along with ticket fare in premium trains. Since GST on catering charges has been reduced to five per cent, the ticket fare may get reduced by Rs 20 to Rs 60 a ticket depending upon the class of travel and distance. It will be implemented from April 16," the railway board order said.

With the implementation of GST last year, prices were increased by Rs 5 to Rs 25.

Earlier last year, the Railways had unveiled a new catering policy separating its cooking and onboard food distribution sections. Flooded with complaints on the food quality, the railways had replaced the existing policy after seven years giving back onboard catering responsibility to IRCTC for majority of trains, including all the new ones.

Announcing the policy, railway minister Suresh Prabhu had said, "It has been finalised after consultation with all stakeholders as we want to provide the best catering services and under hygienic condition."

The policy mentioned that while the food would be prepared at state-of-the-art base kitchens, it would be distributed through service-providers from the hospitality industry.

