IRCTC switches to new online ticketing website; all you should know about latest features

To make online ticket booking reservation a seamless process, the Indian Railways has revamped its subsidiary IRCTC's (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website with some latest features like next generation interface, easy search queries, train search without login, probability of ticket confirmation, among others. The IRCTC handles catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations of the Indian railways. Those logging in on irctc.co.in for online ticket booking and other services will now be redirected to irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

The IRCTC's next-generation website boasts a user-friendly interface wherein one does not need to log in on the website check the train status. The beta version of the new website was launched on May 28, though the Railway ministry sought changes to the website and the final version was launched on June 13.

On June 8, Railway Minister Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal tweeted saying: "The Railways has made several changes in the IRCTC website to make ticket booking easier for the passengers. Now you can avail of the facility of online ticket confirmation and payment option, etc, without logging in on the website."

The Railway minister on Thursday said the ministry has taken several steps to move towards digitisation. "In this era of digitisation, the railway is providing a number of facilities such as ticket reservations, grievances, food menus, trains information, through various mobile apps. Through these mobile apps, people can avail various facilities provided by the railways during their journey," he said.

The railways on May 4 allowed the IRCTC e-wallet users to book e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets through IRCTC Rail Connect, an android mobile app of the Railways to book tickets.

The Indian Railways is not only the largest rail network in Asia and the second largest in the world but also the largest employer in India. The centre government has brought in several changes to modernise the railways ever since the Modi government took power at the centre.

On June 5, the IRCTC launched its trial run of eco-friendly food packaging on 8 select Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains from New Delhi. Passengers on these trains would be served meals on eco-friendly disposable plates instead of the polymer ones.

Last month, the Railways asked all its zones to ensure that there are at least 10 POS or point of sale machines on each train. This has been done to provide passengers with bills for food items that they purchase.