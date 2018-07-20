Jaadu Ki Jhappi! Rahul Gandhi walks up to PM Modi and gives him a hug in parliament

After a fiery speech in the Parliament today, Rahul Gandhi did something unprecedented. He walked up to an unassuming PM Modi and gave him a bear hug followed by a hand shake. PM Modi seemed a bit taken aback in the beginning but recovered rather well, smiled and shook Gandhi's hand.

The Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, saw this scene, shook her head and told Rahul Gandhi that they were in the Parliament and it has rules, and asked him for no more drama.

Just before finishing his sharp attack and subsequently hugging the PM, Gandhi said, "You might think that I hate PM Modi, BJP, RSS. Instead, I am thankful to them for teaching me the meaning of Congress and Hindustan. You have taught me that no matter what anybody says or hits you, never attack them. You might have anger for me. You might call me names, call me Pappu, but I will remove this feeling from you. I will turn you into Congress."

During the speech Rahul Gandhi said that the difference between the PM, Amit Shah and the Congress is that the latter is willing to lose power. "The prime minister and BJP president act out of fear. This is the fear that is translating in India," he added. Gandhi also said that whenever anyone is attacked, it is an attack on the Constitution, BR Ambedkar and this House. And when a minister talks about changing the Constitution, it is an attack on India.

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the silence of the PM on pertinent issues. He said, "This is the first time that women safety is in such bad conditions. There are reports of attacks on Dalits, Adivasis, minorities. The Prime Minister never says a word about them. Are they not a part of our country? Instead, their ministers go and garland the convicts. There is an Indian getting beaten in every corner, but the PM stays mum."

