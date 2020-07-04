Jaipur Customs seizes 32 kg of gold from 14 passengers from UAE, Saudi Arabia

The Jaipur Customs department has seized 32 kg of gold from 14 passengers who had arrived from UAE and Saudi Arabia at the international airport. The passengers had landed from two chartered flights. The Indian nationals were carrying 15.67 crore of gold illegally. They were detained by the officials of Customs (Preventive) for investigation.

According to sources, the gold bars were hidden in emergency lights and batteries in order to prevent detection by Customs. The gold was concealed in the chambers of battery and emergency lights that were kept inside their baggage.

When their baggage was checked, the officials found lights and batteries and not much else. Upon suspicion, they scanned the emergency lights and discovered the gold bars. They then unsealed the batteries and discovered gold hidden inside its chambers. The bars were also coated with black colour to avoid detection.

"Out of 14 passengers, three passengers arrived from Ras-Ul-Khema (UAE) by SpiceJet flight and 12 gold bars weighing 9.339 kg having total value of Rs 4.57 crore was recovered from them whereas 11 passengers arrived from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) with 22.653 kg of gold bars worth Rs 11.1 crore," said the Office of The Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jaipur.

During primary interrogation, it has been found that the gold was illegally brought to India and all 14 passengers are expected to be placed under arrest.