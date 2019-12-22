Jharkhand Assembly results 2019: BJP may suffer yet another setback, suggest exit polls

The BJP could face a major setback in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, suggest exit poll surveys. The final winner, however, will be revealed soon as the counting of votes starts around 8 AM. As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance may form the next government in the state, leading another blow to the BJP after the recent Maharashtra debacle.

The survey has predicted a vote share of 37 per cent for the Congress-JMM alliance. The alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. Raghubar Das-led BJP in the state, however, could win 22-32 seats. Other parties like AJSU Party, JVM, and independents could win around 11-20 seats.

This time in Jharkhand, an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The saffron party has asserted that it has provided a stable, clean and development-oriented government in Jharkhand, with the opposition claiming that the state's progress has stalled under its rule. Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.

For counting of votes, the Election Commission of India has developed an integrated ICT counting application, which will display the results on the website results.eci.gov.in and voter helpline (Android & iOS) mobile app. The Election Commission of India has also launched Election Trends TV, on which the graphically-rich micro-details of result trends are published in real-time. These panels can be customised and configured, for display automatically in public places using large TV Panels by Returning Officers & Chief Electoral Officer.

