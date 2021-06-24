JioPhone to make technology affordable, accessible for everyone: Sunder Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sunder Pichai said the goal of the Google-Jio partnership is to make technology accessible and affordable for everyone in his address at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. He added that the JioPhone is a step in this direction.

"Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs, and empower businesses with technology," Pichai said while speaking on the JioPhone.

The JioPhone, developed by Google and Reliance Jio, is a smartphone that supports various applications. "I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone- JIOPHONE NEXT. It is a fully-featured supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio," Ambani said at the recent Reliance AGM.

The RIL chairperson added this upcoming Jio smartphone is powered by Android OS developed by Google and Jio and will be available from Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10).

The Google CEO also mentioned a 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio to ensure faster internet for over a billion Indians and support businesses in digital transformation. "We are proud to play a part in India's next wave of technological innovation. Helping to connect 1.3 billion Indians to the opportunities the internet creates is meaningful to us at Google-- and certainly to me personally," he further noted.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: RIL AGM Live: Jio is not only making India '2G-mukt', but also '5G-yukt', says Mukesh Ambani

Also read: Mukesh Ambani announces smartphone in partnership with Google - Jio Phone Next