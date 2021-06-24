Mukesh Ambani announces smartphone in partnership with Google - Jio Phone Next

Mukesh Ambani, on Thursday, announced Jio Phone Next, an ultra-low-cost smartphone developed jointly by Google and Reliance Jio.

"I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone - JIOPHONE NEXT. It is a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio," said Mukesh Ambani at the Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtual event.

He added that the JioPhone Next runs on a special version of Android. The low-cost 4G smartphone will be available in the Indian market from September 10, Mukesh Ambani further stated.

"It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features," Ambani added. "It will be available in market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September," announced Mukesh Ambani during the keynote.

JioPhone Next follows JioPhone and JioPhone 2. While the phones were primarily feature phones with some smart features, JioPhone Next is a full-fledged smartphone that comes with the Google Play Store.

"Our teams have optimised a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

"At a time when so many aspects of our lives and work are moving online, it's even more important to make technology accessible and helpful for everyone. This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio," Pichai added.Also Read: Jio Institute to start academic sessions this year: Nita Ambani

