Karnataka election results 2018: Watch live coverage on India Today TV

It was soon understood that Karnataka Elections 2018 was going to be the biggest face-off of the year. Amid torrential social media campaigns and rallies, Congress, BJP and JD (S) are fighting it out to grab the southern state of Karnataka.

The Congress is led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the opposition BJP is spearheaded by BS Yeddyurappa. As per poll tallies, the fight is closely contested. However, Deve Gowda JD (S) or Janta Dal (S) is to watch out for. Even if they don't hold the majority, JD (S) could be the cause major upset.

Will PM Modi's star power ensure a BJP victory or will CM Siddaramaiah hold on to his seat?

India Today TV is bringing you live coverage of counting day in the Karnataka assembly election, whose result has the potential to drastically influence political fortunes in the run-up to next year's general election.

