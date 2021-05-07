Karnataka govt caps CT-scan, X-ray prices in pvt hospitals, labs

Karnataka government has capped the CT-scan and digital X-ray prices at private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 350 respectively, state Health Minister Sudhakar K said on Friday, May 7.

The minister added that CT-scan or X-ray is becoming increasingly essential to detect COVID-19 in wake of the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

Sudhakar told PTI that the Karnataka government received complaints regarding some hospitals and labs in the state "exploiting people by charging high prices."

He added that the state government's decision is aimed at checking it. The minister also warned stern action against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge exorbitant prices.

The government hospitals are providing CT-scan and X-ray facilities free of cost, he said, and appealed to people to utilise their services.

"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively," the minister also tweeted.

He further stated in another tweet that the Centre has also hiked the state's allocation of Remdesivir to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16.

"Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda for their continued support to strengthen state's battle against COVID-19 pandemic," Sudhakar posted.

Karnataka government has also issued a package rate for the treatment of coronavirus patients per day in private hospitals as suggested by the public health authorities.

The package rates for COVID-19 patients in the general ward and HDU would be Rs 5,200 and Rs 8,000 respectively, as per a directive issued by the state government. Also, charges for isolation ICU with and without ventilator would be Rs 9,750 and Rs 11,500.

Karnataka registered 49,058 fresh coronavirus cases, 328 deaths, and 18,943 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total caseload stands at 17,90,104, comprising 17,212 deaths and 5,17,075 active cases.