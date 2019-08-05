Kashmir updates: Rajya Sabha passes bill that divides J&K, Ladakh with 125 votes in favour, 61 against

Article 370: In a historic political development, Rajya Sabha on Monday passed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which will bifurcate the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one. The upper house passed the bill with 125 votes in favour as compared to 61 against it. Following the passage of the bill, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu then adjourned the house till 11 am Tuesday.

The BJP-led NDA government has found support from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Biju Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and YSR Congress. Major Opposition parties like Congress, People's Democratic Parties, Trinamool Congress and National Conference have vehemently opposed the move. Major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including PDP and NC, have raised strong objection to the move, calling it "betrayal" of the J&K people's trust. "The Centre's unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947," said NC chief Omar Abdullah, who was placed on house arrest on Monday. Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said the move to revoke Article 370 was "another partition along communal lines".

Article 370 of the India Constitution gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also partially suspended mobile and internet services and imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Srinagar given the current situation in the Valley. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, say reports. Besides, schools and colleges have been closed until further notice. The Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert.

Here are all the latest updates on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

10:25PM: SG Lone, People's Conference on Article 370: All powers have been taken away.

SG Lone, People's Conference: It's one of the darkest days I or my ancestors have seen since 1957.I cant believe that one fine day you get up&find that you've been robbed of your special status. Now you're a Union Territory. All powers have been taken away from you. #Article370 pic.twitter.com/TOPI3CpN6C ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

10:20PM: Congress party has reportedly issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday.

10:10PM: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Article 370: This day will be seen as a historic day in our life. A mistake committed regarding Kashmir by the then Govt has been corrected by today's Govt, Modi Ji and Amit bhai Shah, they've truly made Kashmir an integral part of India, ANI reported.

10:05PM: The Rajya Sabah on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 with 125 votes in favour as compared to 61 votes against it.

VOTED Against: Congress, RJD, DMK, CPM, CPI, Muslim League, Kerala Congress, MDMK

WALK Out: Trinamool Congress, JD(U)

In Support: BJP, AIADMK, LJP, RPI, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, TDP, AAP, BSP

Marshalled Out: PDP

10:00PM: Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Monday said that it is unfortunate that Article 370 is being converted into liberal versus conservative debate. "Parties should put aside ideological fixations and debate what's best for India's sovereignty, peace in J&K, jobs for Kashmiri youth and justice for Kashmiri Pandits."

9:55PM: Delhi Police Chief issues directions for more police presence in places frequented by kashmiris

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday issued directions for enhancing police presence in vulnerable areas and places frequented by Kashmiri people such as university campuses and markets in the national capital in the wake of revocation of Article 370, PTI quoted a top officer as saying.

9:50PM: BJP Working President JP Nadda on Article 370: This day will be marked in golden letters when Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution was revoked to restore the unity and integrity of India and to connect Kashmir with the main development stream, ANI reported.

9:40PM: Pakistan Summons Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria Over Scrapping of Article 370





Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (in file pic) summoned by Pakistani Foreign Secretary after resolution to revoke Article 370 was passed in the Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/UKzKAFL8kk ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9:30PM: Parliament illuminated after resolution to revoke Article 370 & 35A was passed

Delhi: Parliament illuminated after resolution to revoke Article 370 & 35A was passed in the Rajya Sabha today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/nCnZnPhXRj ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9:25PM: BJP leader Ram Madhav on Article 370: The decision was taken keeping in mind the interest of people of J&K. I am sure people of the state will understand the intention behind this major decision. If troublemakers try to ferment trouble, law & order machinery will do its duty.

9:20PM: Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik briefed about security in the State

Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today. Governor was briefed about security in the State in the aftermath of development in the Parliament, ANI reported.

9:10PM: Sajad Lone, Imran Ansari taken into custody

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have also been arrested, the officials quoted as saying.

9:00PM: Actor Anupam Kher on Article 370: It's an emotionally powerful moment to witness history unfold before my own eyes.

"Today marks a remarkable day in the history of our great nation India. The most damaging Article 370 has been abolished by Modi govt from J&K. Being a Kashmiri myself, it's an emotionally powerful moment to witness history unfold before my own eyes," he said.

Anupam Kher in New York: Today marks a remarkable day in the history of our great nation India. The most damaging #Article370 has been abolished by Modi govt from J&K. Being a Kashmiri myself, its an emotionally powerful moment to witness history unfold before my own eyes. pic.twitter.com/VpvgL8uUB7 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

8:50PM: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring: State administration has taken necessary measures to maintain public order.

"The request of central govt to people of J&K is to maintain absolute peace. Need of the hour is not to overreact. State admin has taken measures to ensure public order is maintained at all cost."

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secy, Planning Commission in Srinagar: Adequate food&supplies have been stocked&distributed across the state. Kashmir valley has more than 3 months supply of rice,wheat,mutton,eggs&fuel. There will be no shortage of food or civil supplies in the state. https://t.co/hsaEmGsD33 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

8:15PM: PM Modi on Amit Shah's speech in Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah Ji's speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear, PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister @AmitShah Jis speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear. https://t.co/ho7PPzyz5w Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2019

8:10PM: Omar Abdullah arrested after passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest late last evening, has been taken into custody.

8:05PM: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on abolition of Article 370: I would be happy if it would bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It will be good if the abolition of Article 370 and 35A brings peace in Jammu and Kashmir," HD Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying.

8:00PM: Ministry of External Affairs briefs envoys of several countries on proposals related to Article 370 that were introduced in Parliament today.

Sources: Senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs are briefing envoys of several countries, including P5 (China,France,Russia, UK&US), on proposals related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution&administrative reorganization of J&K that were introduced in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/A5h4tAXSTa ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

7:55PM: Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Article 370: Following the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, Dwivedi said that my political guru Ram Manohar Lohia was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late, he said.

Janardan Dwivedi, Congress on #Article370revoked : My political guru Ram Manohar Lohia ji was always against this Article. A mistake of history has been corrected today, albeit late. pic.twitter.com/BLI7Zf9Hzj ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

7:45PM: Mehbooba Mufti arrested and shifted to guest house

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who opposed the Narendra Modi government's proposal to scrap Article 370, has been arrested and shifted to guest house in Hari niwas from her house, suggested media report.

7:40PM: Pakistan summons a joint session of the Parliament.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament after the Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The joint sitting, which was scheduled to be held at 11am tomorrow, has been postponed to August 7, as per media reports.

7:30PM: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Article 370: This is not the Indian democracy we have cherished for more than 7 decades. The assurances that successive rulers of India including those of BJP have given people and leaders of Kashmir and the international community now stand torn into shreds.

Shashi Tharoor,Congress on #Article370:This is not the Indian democracy we have cherished for more than 7 decades.The assurances that successive rulers of India including those of BJP have given people&leaders of Kashmir and the international community now stand torn into shreds. pic.twitter.com/DzOlnmiJ4m ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

6:55PM: Rajya Sabha passes the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

The upper house adopted by voice vote a resolution to abrogate Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. While 125 votes in the favour of it, 61 votes against. After a voice vote, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The House has been adjourned.

6:25PM: Clearing the air on Modi government's proposal to make Jammu and Kashmir a union territory, Amit Shah said that the government is not interested in delaying the state status to J&K. "Let me assure the House that we are equally not interested in continuing with the J&K status. When and as the situation becomes normal, we'll restore the J&K state status. it'll not take much time," Amit Shah said.

5:25Pm: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday tables the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 in Lok Sabha. With the majority of Ayes, Lok Sabha approved Amit Shah's motion to pass the bill in the Lok Sabha, which will be discussed on Tuesday.

5:00PM: BJP workers celebrate in Leh after Modi Government scrapped Article 370.

#WATCH Ladakh: BJP workers celebrate in Leh after Union Government passes a resolution to revoke Article 370 and Ladakh and J&K be made Union Territories. pic.twitter.com/MZr7nwzYX3

4:50PM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Article 370: It was not brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat.

"It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate #Article370, so it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat," she said in the Rajya Sabha.

4:40PM: While addressing the Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that "History will judge whether it was historic or not".

"I know Bill will be passed as you have manufactured a majority, therefore, we can do nothing about it. While you call this a historic moment, only history will judge whether it was historic or not," ANI quoted him as saying this.

4:25PM: Senior BJP leader LK Advani on Article 370: "Bold step towards strengthening national integration."

4.10 PM: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Article 370: "...doing it unilaterally like this, without consultation with Kashmiri people, political parties or without taking it through Parliament, this is against the very essence of the Constitution."

4.07 PM: P Chidambaram on Article 370: "I speak through you in the House to the future generation of India. You think you have scored a victory. You are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong."

4.04 PM: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Article 370: "What you are doing today sends a very very wrong signal to all the states of this country. All I can do is appeal, appeal to the Home Minister, stop pause, reflect on what you are doing. If you repeal Article 370, I can't do anything. But the other thing that you are doing, dismembering the state, don't do that, don't do that. For heaven's sake don't dismember Jammu and Kashmir."

3.59 PM: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded to know what would happen to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the removal of Article 370, which gives Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir. -- IANS

3.56 PM: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on the Centre's decision on Article 370: "Legally flawed but pol (politically) astute decision. Personally v (very) worried."

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate #Article370, so it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat. pic.twitter.com/bcZAE3JL89 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019









Just hope &pray it does not become proverbial frankenstein genie out of bottle of #Jk alienation/separatism, leaving #India battling 4decades. Spiralling violence, far higher in 2014-19 period thn preceding five years, shd not get out of hand or become an insoluble festering sore Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 5, 2019

Legally flawed but pol astute decision. If #art356 can be used 2make parl into #JK #assembly, any state can b bifurcated by brute parl majority! personally v worried:how long we wl now manage #JK security risks, with exploding dissatisfaction & new breeding ground for alienation. Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 5, 2019

3.53 PM: The Congress party whip in the Rajya Sabha, Bhuvneshwar Kalita, resigns over his party's stand on the government's move to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate J&K.

3.46 PM: Nationalist Congress Party abstains from voting on Article 370.

3.45 PM: "Constitution of India had been rewritten without following any legal provisions. Such a historic decision should not have been taken and pushed through in this arbitrary manner," said Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

3.40 PM: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP, said, "We support decisions that are taken by the Centre in the country's interest and we oppose if decisions are not in the country's interest. It is not right to compare Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir's overall situation is way different from Delhi's."

3.30 PM: Samajwadi Party leader RG Yadav said at the Rajya Sabha, "If you wanted to remove article 370 then you should have done only that, why did you abolish statehood and made it a UT? World history is witness that any attempt to suppress people through force has always failed. You should have taken people into confidence atleast."

3.27 PM: Chetan Bhagat says Kashmir is finally free.

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

3.25 PM: MP Rajyavardhan Rathore says removal of Article 370 "best homage to all soldiers martyred in Kashmir".

Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE

TO ALL

SOLDIERS MARTYRED

IN KASHMIR

#Article370 going going .... (gone) Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2019

3.23 PM: N Chandrababu Naidu tweets in support of revocation of Article 370.

Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Govt as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of J&K.#Article370 N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 5, 2019

3.21 PM: Cricketer Suresh Raina calls scrapping of Article 370 a "landmark move".

Landmark move - scrapping of #Article370! Looking forward to smoother, and more inclusive times. #JaiHind Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 5, 2019

3.19 PM: "Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and Union Territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace," said the Home Ministry.

3.15 PM: Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu had earlier said that he had accepted three resignations.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu earlier today: I have received letters of resignation from Surendra Nagar, Sanjay Seth(SP MPs) and Bhuvneshwar Kalita(Congress). Resignations have been accepted. pic.twitter.com/3qmSETLRKt ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

3.08 PM: NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir valley today along with other senior security officials to review the situation on ground. NSA Doval had earlier visited Srinagar in last week of July before the implementation of decision to revoke Article 370: ANI.

3.05 PM: Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Shameful that you have turned J&K into a non entity by making a Lt Governor there, so that you can appoint even a peon or a clerk, sitting here(Delhi)."

3.02 PM: RSS welcomes the Modi government's move on Kashmir

"We heartily congratulate the courageous step of the government. It was highly necessary for the interest of the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir," says the RSS.

2.59 PM: The Ministry of Home Affairs says "it is requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu & Kashmir, especially the students in various parts of the country".

2.58 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs issues an order to Chief Secretaries & Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that immediate instruction may be issued to security forces & law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert. --ANI

2.56 PM: Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap on Article370: "I can only say, constitutionally it is sound, no legal & constitutional fault can be found in it."

2.53 PM: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will soon visit Jammu and Kashmir in view of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

2.51 PM: Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supports the Centre's move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

2.28 PM: India can't slaughter the basic rights of Kashmiris through military aggression, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party, PTI.

Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap on #Article370: I can only say, constitutionally it is sound, no legal & constitutional fault can be found in it. Govt has carefully studied the matter. As for the question, if it's a political decision, I have nothing to say on that. pic.twitter.com/FNDbeh6jBt ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

2.22 PM: Will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps, say Pakistan

"No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," says Pakistani foreign ministry.

2.20 PM: Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Article 370: "As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause."

2.16 PM: BJP leader Ram Madhav shares an old picture of PM Modi protesting for the removal of Article 370. "Promise fulfilled," he says.









PTI Punjab (Official) (@PTIPunjabPK) August 5, 2019

2.13 PM: Bold and courageous, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

"I have in the past been critical but today's decision will go down in the pages of history as bold and courageous, they are enablers of one nation, one constitution. Shiv Sena's long standing demand realised today. Jai Hind," says Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

2.07 PM: MK Stalin, DMK President, on Article 370: "Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable."

2.04 PM: No other way but to oppose this illegal onslaught on our dignity, says Mehbooba Mufti.

Honestly only @AmitShah ji& @narendramodi ji could. I have in the past been critical but todays decision will go down in the pages of history as bold and courageous, they are enablers of one nation, one constitution. @ShivSenas long standing demand realised today. Jai Hind. Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 5, 2019

1.57 PM: Four items are there for our consideration, says MHA.

Constitution order Application for J&K. Notification is available in Public Domain. This is as per provisions of 370(1).

Resolution for 370 ceasing to exist, as per 370(3). In the present situation simple majority of both the houses need to pass the resolution.

Bill for reorganisation of J&K.

Bill for reservation of 10% for EWS in J&K.

1.54 PM: Art 370 died today; collaterally so Art 35 A, says Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy

Once again, GOI has pushed Kashmiris to the brink. There is no other way but to oppose this illegal & unconstitutional onslaught on our dignity. Attaching an audio clip to this tweet since this is the only way to communicate. pic.twitter.com/y9ZbpcqcUI Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

1.50 PM: Congratulations for the historic and bold decision to remove Section 370, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

So I am proved right. To abolish Art 370 we do not need a Constitutional Amendment. Amit Shah has however informed Parliament by way of a Resolution what President today has already notified. Art 370 died today. Collaterally so Art 35 A Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 5, 2019

1.47 PM: 'We stand with Kashmiri people in their hour of need,' says Pakistan

"India's attempt to further change status of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is against the resolutions of UNSC & against wishes of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan supports & insists on a peaceful resolution based on wishes of Kashmiri people & stands with them in their hour of need," says Pakistani President Arif Alvi.

1.32 PM: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad's response on the Kashmir issue.

1.29 PM: MDMK leader Vaiko in Rajya Sabha on Article 370

"You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan."

1.12 PM: Aam Aadmi Party supports the Modi government's decision on Jammu & Kashmir. "We hope this will bring peace and development in the state," says Arvind Kejriwal.

LoP RS Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks on the Kashmir issue in the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/19yFygMwyu Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2019

1.05 PM: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai, kal Balochistan, PoK lenge, says Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena.

We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state. Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2019

1.03 PM: Shiv Sena, BSP, AIADMK support the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370

"Amma is well known for upholding sovereignty and integrity. So AIADMK party supports the two resolutions, Reorganisation Bill & the Reservation Bill," says A Navaneethakrishnan, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha.

1.00 PM: Forces on high alert

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert, following revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. -- ANI

12.51 PM: The Centre's unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people the people of Jammu & Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947, says NC chief Omar Amdullah.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge. pic.twitter.com/l8Gdq64Mu2 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

12.45 PM: 'Not the first time Article 370 has been amended'

"This is not the first time, Congress in 1952 and 1962 amended article 370 through similar process. So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions," says Amit Shah.

12.35 PM: Temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent; it had to go: Jaitley

While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment vs benefit' to the people.

Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

12.31 PM: A historical wrong undone today, says Jaitley

The government's decision in relation to Article 370 is a monumental decision towards National integration, says Arun Jaitley. "The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue."

12.25 PM: BJP MP from Ladakh welcomes govt move

"People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today," says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Read my blog dated 28th March, 2019 on Article 35A https://t.co/1tmX9w5JTw Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

12.23 PM: Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill."

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today. pic.twitter.com/02LiyBlEa3 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

12.20 PM: Another partition along communal lines, says Mehbooba Mufti. The two PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution.

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill. pic.twitter.com/ajRNKwsUlf ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

12.16 PM: Home Minister to address the Lok Sabha at 12 noon today.

What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isnt a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

12.08 AM: There will be no lunch break in the Rajya Sabha today as four bills on Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

12.06 PM: 3 families looted J&K for years, says Shah

"Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted J&K for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 October, 1947, Article 370 came in 1954," says Amit Shah.

12.03 PM: "Article 370 hatane mein ek second ki bhi deri nahi karni chahiye (There shouldn't be a second's delay in removing Article 370)", says Union Minister Amit Shah.

11.58 AM: Amit Shah on UT status to J&K

"Keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislature."

11.54 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on UT status to Ladakh

"The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature."

11.49 AM: The Constitution (Application To Jammu And Kashmir) Order

All the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply shall be as follows:

To article 367, there shall be added the following clause, namely:

(4) For the purposes of this Constitution as it applies in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir

(a) References to this Constitution or to the provisions thereof shall be construed as references to the

Constitution or the provisions thereof as applied in relation to the said State;

(b) References to the person for the time being recognized by the President on the recommendation of

the Legislative Assembly of the State as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, acting on the advice of

the Council of Ministers of the State for the time being in office, shall be construed as references to the

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir;

(c) References to the Government of the said State shall be construed as including references to the

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of his Council of Ministers; and

(d) In proviso to clause (3) of article 370 of this Constitution, the expression "Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)" shall read "Legislative Assembly of the State"

11.46 AM: The Constitution (Application To Jammu And Kashmir) Order, 2019, says: "The It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time."

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: Article 370 hatane mein ek second ki bhi deri nahi karni chahiye. pic.twitter.com/FpaqV67uAG ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

11.42 AM: Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

"Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," she adds.

Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019 pic.twitter.com/ueZWl8VU59 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

11.37 AM: The government has recommended the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, says Home Minister Amit Shah.

It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises. Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

11.35 AM: "We have brought in four resolutions and bills on the Kashmir issue itself," says Amit Shah.

11.33 AM: Uproar in Rajya Sabha after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

11.25 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: "I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions."

Uproar in Rajya Sabha after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/pR7UQ5QACu ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

11.24 AM: Opposition MPs raise slogans against the government; chaos in the Rajya Sabha over Amit Shah's statement.

11.18 AM: Jammu & Kashmir Crisis Live Updates:Amit Shah proposes to revoke Article 370; ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions. pic.twitter.com/AKs365vBiH ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

11.17 AM: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew, political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority

11.09 AM: Amit Shah stands up to speak in the Upper House. He will soon present J&K Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

11.04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also reached the Parliament. Home minister Amit Shah will speak on the prevailing situation in J&K shortly.

Resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/ayUAqJdb6o ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

10.49 AM: Army chief Bipin Rawat's visit to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has been called off amid turmoil in Kashmir, reported PTI. Army Chief of Staff Bipin Rawat was scheduled to participate in an event in Jaisalmer on Monday.

10.46 AM: Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Congress MPs. Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/yzx4P6u8pv ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

10.43 AM: Fast-paced developments in Kashmir over this weekend has put the troubled state on edge again. Massive troop deployment in the Valley on Saturday fanned speculation that the Centre is moving to repeal Article 35A, as promised in its election manifesto. The politicians in the state have taken to Twitter to encapsulate the current confusion in the state and flag off concerns of violence.

Read fully story here: 'No idea what's in store for state,' say Omar Abdullah

10.41 AM: DMK MP TR Baalu, RSP leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif give Adjournment Motion notices in the Lok Sabha over the Kashmir issue.

10.38 AM: Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Congress MPs. pic.twitter.com/1jYt4bJqsw ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

10.31 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 AM and in the Lok Sabha at 12 PM today.

Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in #JammuAndKashmir Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2019

10.24 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes. Shah will address both the houses regarding the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. pic.twitter.com/odN52wDLIa ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

10.23 AM: Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs to also meet today

After the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the country's highest decision making body, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is also expected to hold a meeting today. The Cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet. Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week. Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule, has ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat. Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order. -- PTI

10.19 AM: Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha hold meet at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament to discuss the Kashmir issue.

10.05 AM: High Alert in many states, including UP

The Centre has issued high alert in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, advising them to remain vigilant against any attempt to spread communal tension. Police forces in several states are also carrying out anti-riot drills.

9.58 AM: Some visuals of the security situation in Srinagar.

#Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes. pic.twitter.com/fg6Y0VQHdL ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9.57 AM: PDP Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gives Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir issue.

Delhi: PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/I2wJdeeWe9 ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9.56 AM: As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completions of Legislative Business listed for the day. -- ANI

9.53 AM: CCS meet starts at PM's residence

High-powered Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting is underway at PM Narendra Modi's residence. Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and others are present.

9.28 AM: Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

#WATCH: Security forces deployed in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/lXiuzB9rQJ ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9.14 AM: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti recalls former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. "Feeling his absence the most," said the former J&K CM. "Those who're celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far reaching consequences of any unilateral action that'll taken by GOI," she said.

9.06 AM: Kashmir Solution has begun, says actor Anupam Kher.

Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, supports the BJP's push for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/4ybwQiii9V ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

9.03 AM: Security tightened in Srinagar; see visuals.

Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August.

Kashmir Solution has begun. Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

9.01 AM: Schools to reopen today in Ladakh

After summer vacations, classes to resume normally in schools, colleges and other educational institutions . Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/qErNGidUDi ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

8.48 AM: 'Govt determined to embark upon misadventure in J&K'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says he had warned of a misadventure in J&K. "It seems the government is determined to embark upon one."

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools to reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations, classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions too. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region. ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

8.45 AM: What is going on in J&K, asks Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

"Why would leaders be arrested overnight while having done no wrong? If Kashmiris are our citizens &their leaders our partners, surely the mainstream ones must be kept on board while we act against terrorists & separatists? If we alienate them, who's left?" On reports of Omar Abdullah being placed under house arrest, he also said every Indian stood by a democratically elected leader.

The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2019

8.41 AM: "Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind," says Omar Ambdullah.

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3 Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019

8.38 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, in its 2019 election manifesto, had promised to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," read the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

What is Article 370?

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Interestingly, the Supreme Court, on April 3, had made it clear that Article 370 is not a temporary provision. A bench of Justices AK Goel and RF Nariman had reportedly said it was impossible to abrogate the Article since it has acquired permanent status through years of existence.

8.35 AM: Amid massive troop deployment in the valley, the speculation is rife that the Centre might repeal Article 35A which grants exclusive rights to J&K residents in government jobs and land.

But what is Section 35 A?

Incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order, Article 35A confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and prohibits people from outside the state from buying/purchasing any immovable property in the state. The article authorises the state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of J&K and provide them with notable benefits exclusive only to them.

Also read: Can Section 35-A be repealed? What will be the legal ramifications?

8.33 AM: Omar Abdullah urges people of Kargil, Ladakh and Jammu not to take law into their hands. "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm," he said.

8.31 AM: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

8.15 AM: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says it is ironic that "elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest". She also added that the world was watching "as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K". "The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she tweeted.

Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasnt the India J&K acceded to but Im not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

8.00 AM: NC leader Omar Abdullah says he's been placed under house arrest from midnight tonight (August 5). "No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he tweets.

Hope those who accused us of rumour mongering realise that our fears werent misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isnt normal by any standard. Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Edited by Manoj Sharma