Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2018: 83.75% students pass the exams; Kannur leads the race

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath announced the results of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE) 12th exam results today. The overall pass percentage is 83.75%, a slight increase from last year's 83.37%. Students can check their results in the DHSE website dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to reports, over 4.42 lakh students had appeared for the secondary exams across 2076 centres in the state, including Lakshadweep and Mahe. Out of the students that appeared, 3.72 lakh appeared through regular stream, while 69,971 students sat for the open stream exams. Out of all the districts, Malappuram district had the highest number of students at 53,915.

Kannur led the race with the highest pass percentage at 86.75%, while lowest pass percentage was seen at Pathanamthitta district at 77.16%.

An encouraging 3,09,065 students passed the exams in the state, out of which 14,375 students aced with an A+ in all subjects.

The last date to apply for re-examination is May 16 2018.

Students who are yet to check the results can follow the below-mentioned process:

Go to the official site of Kerala Board, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Press on the relevant link

Enter roll number, DoB and other details in the prescribed format

Click to submit

Results will be displayed

Take a print out for future reference

Students can also check their results on mobile apps including PRD Live, Saphalam 2018 and iExaMS.

In 2017, out of 1,82,285 science students, 1,57,218 had passed, while 54,624 candidates out of 71,586 humanities students cleared the exam. In the commerce stream, 93,420 students out of 1,11,268 students passed taking the overall pass percentage in the state to 83.37%.