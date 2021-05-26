Koo raises $30 million in funding round led by Tiger Global

Home-grown microblogging site Koo has raised $30 million in series B funding round led by investment firm Tiger Global.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the round, the company said in a release.

"IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors who have come on board the cap table with this round," it said. The fresh funding will be utilised mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo.

The micro-blogging platform for Indian languages was founded in March 2020 by Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of Taxi For Sure, and Mayank Bidawatka, who previously founded companies like Media Ant and Good box.

"We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world's largest social media platforms in the next few years. Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon. Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realise this dream," Radhakrishna, who is the CEO of Koo, said.

Koo claims to have garnered nearly 6 million downloads of the app in just a year of operations.

Last year in August, the app had won Prime Minister's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. The platform gained massive attention during Twitter's tussle with the Indian government over blocking certain accounts earlier this year.

