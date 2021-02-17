Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to launch software for five 'All India' surveys

Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar announced the launch of software applications on February 18 of five all India surveys which will be conducted by the Labour Bureau. The Minister will also issue instruction manuals with questionnaires for the surveys in question.

The five all India surveys being undertaken by Labour Bureau are:

1) All India Survey on Migrant workers,

2) All India Survey on Domestic Workers (DW),

3) All India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals,

4) All India Survey on Employment Generated in Transport Sector,

5) All-India Quarterly Establishment- based Employment Survey.

These all India surveys have separate important objectives. The objective of the All India Survey on Domestic Workers survey is to determine the proportion of domestic workers among the workforce of major states. It will also estimate the percentage distribution of these domestic workers.

The objective of the All India Survey on migrant workers survey is to determine the number of migrant workers in the country. The survey will also seek to collect information on living, working and other socio-economic conditions of these migrant workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment explained in a statement.

The objective of the All India Survey on Employment Generated by Professionals survey is to determine the strength of actively working professionals in the nation. It would also seek to estimate the amount of employment generated by these professionals.

The objective of the All-India Quarterly Establishment- based Employment Survey is to determine the relative change in the employment situation in the country over successive quarters. The survey would encompass a sizeable segment of the non-farm economy. This would include eight important sectors of the country's economy.

"The surveys are significant since they use information technology to report employment generation. The results of these surveys will be declared within 7-8 months," the ministry said.

