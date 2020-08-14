scorecardresearch
Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Lav Agarwal said that he has initiated home isolation as per guidelines

Lav Agarwal, who leads the government's daily media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus disease. Taking to Twitter, the health ministry joint secretary said that he has initiated home isolation as per guidelines. He also urged his friends and colleagues who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

"Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," he said.

