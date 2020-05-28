Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Select cities may have restrictions; is yours on the list?

Lockdown 5.0 might not be imposed across the entire country. The phase five of the coronavirus lockdown might focus only on a few cities - the ones with high density of COVID-19 cases. The metro cities of the country are some of the most active hotspots and it is likely that the restrictions would remain in place for them.

Eleven cities in the country account for 70 per cent of the total number of corona cases in India, stated a report in India Today. Six out of those, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, have contributed to 60 per cent of the cases. Bengaluru, Thane, Indore, Jaipur and Surat are some of the other cities that have a high density of cases.

However, the Centre might take a step back and allow states and UTs to draw up their own sets of guidelines and restrictions. The central government might, however, maintain a list of don'ts including large congregations and gatherings, reopening of malls, cinema halls and schools for primary section. The states and UTs, would then, draw up their sets of guidelines keeping in mind the government's list of restrictions.

The central government has already allowed railways and airlines to operate passenger trains and flights. However, metros are yet to start operating. Even if the metro operations are restarted, social distancing protocols and SOPs are likely to be issued.

Telangana government has decided to relax norms for all kinds of shops except for malls in Hyderabad. State-run RTC buses have been exempted from night time curfew restrictions and taxis, autos and other passenger vehicles would be allowed at the bus stations. Karnataka, too, has said that it would reopen malls, hotels, restaurants and cinema halls after May 31 if the Centre gives its approval.

As India nears the end of the phase four of the lockdown, coronavirus cases in the country continue to increase. So far, there are more than 1.58 lakh cases in the country, including 4,531 cases. Maharashtra has the most number of cases in the country with 56,948 cases, while Delhi has 15,257 cases.

