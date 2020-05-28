Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; country's tally past 1.58 lakh

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: India recorded 6,566 fresh coronavirus cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.58 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update on its website. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,58,333 on Thursday including 86,110 active cases, 67,691 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,531 deaths, according to the ministry. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with coronavirus cases past 56,000, along with 1,897 deaths.The government said that the recovery rate has improved further to around 42% now. Delhi which is the fourth worst-hit state in India saw its tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,257 with 792 new cases being reported in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike. The death toll in the national capital has also climbed to 303. Meanwhile, the COVID-19-related death toll in the United States has jumped past 1 lakh, while over 3.5 lakh people have died due to the deadly virus globally. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus so far with US leading the tally. According to sources, going by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the lockdown 4.0 is likely to be extended. The Centre could also ease lockdown restrictions in most parts of the country post May 31.

10.05 am: West Bengal lockdown updates

State CM Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that ferrying a large number of migrant labourers by trains is a big issue for public health, as she sought PM Modi's intervention in the matter. She added that people returning from COVID-19 hotspot states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi will have to mandatorily go for 14-day quarantine. Meanwhile, the West Bengal has also announced to keep all schools shut till June 30.

10.00 am: Corona updates from Odisha

The state reported 76 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking Odisha's tally to 1,593, along with 7 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. Out of theses 76 new cases, 74 people had returned from other states and were staying in several quarantine centres.

9.55 am: Tripura reports 23 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Tripura recorded 23 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as officials say that majority of the recent cases been identified among returnees from Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states. The state's tally stands at 230 as on Thursday with no deaths in the state so far.

9.50 am: Kerala COVID-19 tally past 1,000-mark

The state's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 1,004 on Thursday after 40 people, comprising 37 returnees from abroad and other states, tested COVID-19 positive. Kerala reported India's first coronavirus case on January 30. The state had also almost flattened the curve of the virus spread till people started arriving from outside earlier this month.

9.45 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases past 34,000

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in India recorded 1,044 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city's total count of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 34,000-mark.

9.40 am: Corona lockdown latest updates from Delhi

Joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

9.35 am: Lockdown updates from Delhi

Traffic congestion seen at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur, after Ghaziabad sealed the border with Delhi, due to rise in coronavirus cases.

9.30 am: Tamil Nadu records highest 1-day spike with 817 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The 817 fresh coronavirus cases comprise those having returned from other states, taking Tamil Nadu's tally to 18,545. The state also recorded 6 new deaths in 24 hours taking its death toll to 133, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.25 am: Maharashtra records 100 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state in India recorded 2,190 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the state's tally to 56,948, as per the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the state climbed to 1,897.

9.20 am: West Bengal resumes flights operations from today

Passengers queue up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, while maintaining social distancing, as they are screened before entering the terminal. Domestic flight movement resumes in the state from Thursday (May 28).

9.15 am: Total coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 194 new deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's death toll to 4,531 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

9.10 am: COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours

The country recorded 6,566 fresh coronavirus cases adn 194 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India't tally past 1.58 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update on its website.

9.00 am: India coronavirus cases near 1.6 lakh

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,58,333 on Thursday including 86,110 active cases, 67,691 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,531 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.55 am: COVID-19 cases in Delhi top 15,000

Delhi which is the fourth worst-hit state in India saw its tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 15,257 with 792 new cases being reported in 24 hours, its highest single-day spike. The death toll in the national capital has also climbed to 303.

8.50: Delhi lockdown updates

10 migrant labourers arrive at Delhi's IGI Airport after their employer a mushroom farmer, paid for their flight tickets. They have now left for Bihar.

8.45 am: Coronavirus impact: Boeing cuts 12,00 US jobs

Boeing is slashing over 12,000 US jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the travel industry. The aircraft maker also said that more such cuts are coming. Boeing also announced on Wednesday that it has resumed production of the grounded 737 Max jetliner which was involved in two deadly crashes pushing the company into a financial crisis way before COVID-19 outbreak.

8.40 am: West Bengal lockdown updates: Domestic flights resume operations in Kolkata

The state has decided to allow domestic flights to resume operations to and from Kolkata from Thursday two months after the lockdown came into effect. 10 flights will take off from Kolkata on Thursday and an equal count will also arrive in the city, sources at at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport said. The first flight from Kolkata would leave for Guwahati at 6.05 am, the sources said.

8.35 am: Coronavirus global updates: US death toll crosses 1 lakh-mark

The United States' death toll has surpassed the 1 lakh-mark. More Americans have died from coronavirus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined. Globally, the deadly virus has infected over 5.6 million people and killed over 3.5 lakh, with US having the highest count of confirmed cases and deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University. Europe has reported around 1.7 lakh deaths, while the US has climbed the tally of 1 lakh in less than four months.

