Lok Sabha Election 2019: Assam votes today; Congress, BJP fight for 5 seats

The country is bracing for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The polls will be conducted in seven phases. The first phase will take place on April 11. Twenty states will conduct elections on that day for 91 seats in total. Assam is one of the states that will conduct its first phase of polls on April 11.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be conducted in Assam in three phases. The first phase of polls will be conducted on Aprill 11, the second phase on April 18 and the third phase on May 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates for constituencies in Assam

On April 11, the constituencies in Assam that will conduct elections are Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Kaliabor. The current serving Members of Parliament are BJP's Rameswar Teli in Dibrugarh, BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Jorhat, BJP's Ram Prasad Sharma in Tezpur and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi in Kaliabor. The MP seat is vacant in Lakhimpur.

The second phase on April 18 will see Karimganj, Silchar, autonomous district, Mangaldoi and Nagaon conducting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The current MP from Karimganj is AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas, Congress' Sushmita Dev is the MP from Silchar, Biren Singh Engti from autonomous district, BJP's Ramen Deka from Mangaldoi and BJP's Rajen Gohain from Nagaon.

The third phase on April 23 will see elections conducted on Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati. AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal is the MP from Dhubri, independent candidate Naba Kumar Saraniya is the MP from Kokrajhar, AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal is the MP from Barpeta and Bijoya Chakravarty in Guwahati.

Major parties and seats

The biggest national parties BJP and Congress are also two of the key players in Assam. A Congress stronghold, Assam saw BJP form the government in 2016 and Sarbananda Sonowal becoming the Chief Minister. The other prominent players in the state are Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). AGP and BPF have formed an alliance with the ruling BJP, while Congress and AIUDF continue to challenge their reign.

Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bobbeeta Sharma and Bhubaneshwar Kalita are some of the party's key players, while Queen Ojha, Pradan Baruah and Pallab Lochan Das are few of the key players from BJP. AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal is also one of the biggest and most prominent opponents of the ruling party.

BJP, AGP and BPF are taking on Congress and AIUDF for the 14 seats that are up for grabs.

The other states that will conduct polls on April 11 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Lakshadweep.

