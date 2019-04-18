Lok Sabha election 2019: Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak show support for Congress' Milind Deora

Mukesh Ambani and Uday Kotak have expressed their support for Milind Deora, the Congress candidate from the South Mumbai constituency. In a video posted on Deora's Twitter handle, the two stalwarts of Indian Inc, along with other entrepreneurs and small scale businessmen, stated that he is the suitable representative for South Mumbai.

"Milind is the man for South Mumbai. Having represented South Mumbai for ten years I believe that Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South Mumbai constituency. Both micro enterprises and large businesses can thrive in Mumbai. So that attractive new employment opportunities can be created for our talented young women and men," Mukesh Ambani could be seen saying in the video.

"Milind truly represents Mumbai ka connection. I genuinely belive Milind understands and relates to a Mumbaikar. His family has been associated with Mumbai for a long time," Uday Kotak said in the video.

From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business.



We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.#MumbaiKaConnection pic.twitter.com/d4xJnvhyKr Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 17, 2019

Posting the video, Deora wrote, "From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority."

Deora has been a prominent leader from Mumbai, and a parliamentarian for the past ten years. He has also been a minister in the UPA cabinet. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he will be facing Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant.

The South Mumbai constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.