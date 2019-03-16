Lok Sabha elections 2019: Political instability returns to Goa as Congress stakes claim to form government

The Goa Congress has staked claim to form government in the state, following the death of former Goa deputy chief minister and BJP lawmaker Francis D'Souza. In a letter to the Governor Mridula Sinha, the party has demanded dismissal of the Manohar Parrikar-led government in the state. The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of BJP lawmaker and resignation of two MLAs -Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. Currently, the Congress party has 14 MLAs, while the BJP has 13 MLAs.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19. With little time left to woo voters, parties have increased their activities, with prominent leaders holding several rallies every day. From public rallies to workers' meetings, big leaders of the national as well as state parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls. BusinessToday.In brings complete timeline of all the updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our blog.

10.00pm: Kajal Nayak, a transgender from Odisha to participate as the candidate of BSP from Jajpur, in the upcoming state elections.

Odisha: Kajal Nayak, a 27-year-old transgender, would contest from the Korei Assembly seat in Jajpur district as the candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the upcoming state elections. pic.twitter.com/JxOl3AHbFh - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

9.30pm: Chandrababu Naidu says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chowkidar for corrupts like Jagan Mohan Reddy.

PM is chowkidar for corrupts like Jagan Mohan Reddy: Chandrababu Naidu Read @ANI story | https://t.co/Mo6ntLZtwm pic.twitter.com/p5s9AJ1Y9U - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 16, 2019

9.00pm: Apna Dal's Krishna Patel faction joins hands with Rahul Gandhi's Congress alliance for 2 Lok Sabha seats- Gonda and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Apna Dal's Krishna Patel faction joins Congress alliance for 2 Lok Sabha seats- Basti and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel, son-in-law of Krishna Patel, has taken membership of the Congress pic.twitter.com/NGBoxzQaol - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

8.40pm: PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hold CEC meeting with Assam leaders.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hold Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting with Assam leaders pic.twitter.com/lTfGWzOnWn - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

The provision, a fixed a timeline for the release of the manifesto by political parties, will be applicable for all future elections, says Election Commission of India.

Election Commission of India has fixed a timeline for the release of manifesto by political parties. Manifestos for both single and multi phase elections shall not be released during prohibitory period, as prescribed under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 pic.twitter.com/Cn9DCwFr8Z - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

Launching his campaign for the April 11 Lok Sabha and State assembly polls after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mounted a strong attack on the YSR Congress alleging it was colluding with the BJP-led NDA and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi against his government.

7:40pm: Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: The grand alliance to announce seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections on March 18, said Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday.

7:30pm: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has triggered a fresh political storm by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, adding that the world needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the world needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

I totally agree with Rahul ji. World needs the Doctrine of Love Peace and Compassion promoted by Sanatan Dharm Gautam Budha and Mahavir and not that of Hatred and Violence. We need Mahatma Gandhis Martin Luther Kings and not Hitlers Mussolinis and Modis. https://t.co/Q9Ay0Ro5Tj - digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 16, 2019

7:25pm: TDP MLC Aadala Prabhakar Reddy, who got confrmed MLA ticket from Nellore Rural assembly constituency, joined to the opposition YSR Congress on Saturday. Later in the day, TDP MP from Kurnool Bhutta Renuka also joined YSRCP in the presence of the party chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

7:20pm: The Congress party is all set to lose the status of opposition party in Telangana state assembly following the defection of three more MLAs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Hindustan Times reported. According to a TRS leader familiar with the development, at least four more Congress MLAs are expected to join the TRS in a day or two, it reported.

7:10pm:

Nitin Bhansali, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) Spokesperson, quits the party. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UD8913MHCF - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

7:05pm: Goa BJP has called for a meeting of its MLAs in Panaji office today, ANI reported.

7:00pm:

Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA): We requested them (AIMIM) that they should contest one seat in Mumbai (North Central) where Poonam Mahajan is sitting MP. They said we'll consider it. After their decision, we will announce on rest of the seats (11). https://t.co/nkwhgUSWPa - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

6:55pm: Delhi BJP writes to Election Commission requesting it to "appoint Special Observer for the mosques especially in Muslim dominated areas so that political/religious leaders cannot spread hate among people to influence elections". ANI reported.

6:50pm: Police busted an inter-state gang in Aligarh and arrested 9 criminals. It also seized country-made pistols, knifes, stolen mobiles & bikes from them.

Aligarh: Police busted an inter-state gang and arrested 9 criminals; seized country-made pistols, knifes, stolen mobiles & bikes from them. Police say, "they used to travel by motorcycle & snatch cell phones. 18 stolen cell phones recovered from them" pic.twitter.com/mdu67SAERT - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

6:40pm: BJP MP and Union minister Uma Bharti has announced that she doesn't want to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti said that she has formally written to party president Amit Shah in this regard, wishes to spend time on the Ganges.

6:35pm: The Congress party has written to Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in Goa, following the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. Former Goa deputy chief minister and BJP lawmaker Francis D'Souza died in February.

Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa; writes to Governor to dismiss BJP-led govt which is in "minority" & call "single-largest party Congress to form govt".Also states in its letter, "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal & will be challenged" pic.twitter.com/EZ125NRO0a - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

6:30pm: PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for the party's CEC meeting.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting; received by BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/xn7rk5GGgR - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

6.00pm: BJP's next CEC meeting to be held on 18th March, 2019.

Sources: Next BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held on 18th March https://t.co/NllDRpuwhO - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

5.45pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's CEC meeting in Delhi.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/lf2JrEmNFa - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

5.30pm: Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to discuss candidates for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

Delhi: Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/GZFhMF386q - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

5.10pm: Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, visited Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with his family visited Tirupati Balaji Temple earlier today pic.twitter.com/L54Fvcczgr - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

4.40pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath requested Digvijaya Singh that 'if he wants to contest Lok Sabha polls, then he should do so from the toughest seat.' However, Nath didn't mention any particular seat. (PTI)

4.10pm: 'BJP has been pressurizing EC to stop flow of KALIA assistance to farmers in Odisha, ' Biju Janata Dal mentioned to State Chief Electoral officer in a written letter.

Biju Janata Dal writes to State Chief Electoral Officer stating that 'BJP has been pressurizing Election Commission to stop flow of KALIA assistance being provided to over 20 lakh farmers in #Odisha. The party should not be allowed to stop it.' pic.twitter.com/DQ1nVAACte - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

3.40pm: Communist Party of India releases the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) releases first list of seats for the #LokSabhaElections2019. pic.twitter.com/0PrbhOR0c5 - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

3.00pm: Shah Faesal, Former IAS officer, to launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in Rajbagh area of the J&K on Sunday. Several aspiring politicians and youngsters are expected to join Faesal's political outfit. (PTI)

2.30pm: Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand: We gave loan waivers in three states where we won the Assembly elections recently and fulfilled our promise. Modi promised Rs 15 lakh for every citizens and also promised to provide jobs for 2 crore people every year. There is highest unemployment in Uttarakhand in the past 45 years right now. Ask people about their condition after they introduced demonetisation and GST...I want to tell all small business owners that we will make GST a simple process. There will be no variable tax slabs... we will correct all the wrongdoings of the Modi government.

2.15pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm". "The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party. Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI.

1.52pm: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana, Rattan Lal Kataria, makes controversial remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his late father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. "Iska baap toh mar gaya, Rahul ka, Bofors kaand ke laaga chunri mein daag mitaaoon kaise, voh to iss dunia se chala gaya aur daag mitte nahi. Aur voh hamein keh rahe hain," says Kataria.

1.45pm: Rahul Gandhi posts "defensive tweet" after PM Modi's '#MainBhiChowkidar' campaign.