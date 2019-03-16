scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Political instability returns to Goa as Congress stakes claim to form government

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Congress party has written to Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in Goa, following the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA.

The Congress party has written to Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in Goa. The Congress party has written to Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in Goa.

The Goa Congress has staked claim to form government in the state, following the death of former Goa deputy chief minister and BJP lawmaker Francis D'Souza. In a letter to the Governor Mridula Sinha, the party has demanded dismissal of the Manohar Parrikar-led government in the state. The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of BJP lawmaker and resignation of two MLAs -Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. Currently, the Congress party has 14 MLAs, while the BJP has 13 MLAs.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19. With little time left to woo voters, parties have increased their activities, with prominent leaders holding several rallies every day. From public rallies to workers' meetings, big leaders of the national as well as state parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls. BusinessToday.In brings complete timeline of all the updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our blog.

10.00pm: Kajal Nayak, a transgender from Odisha to participate as the candidate of BSP from Jajpur, in the upcoming state elections.

9.30pm: Chandrababu Naidu says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chowkidar for corrupts like Jagan Mohan Reddy.

9.00pm: Apna Dal's Krishna Patel faction joins hands with Rahul Gandhi's Congress alliance for 2 Lok Sabha seats- Gonda and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

8.40pm: PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hold CEC meeting with Assam leaders.

8:15pm: The provision, a fixed a timeline for the release of the manifesto by political parties, will be applicable for all future elections, says Election Commission of India.

7:50pm: Launching his campaign for the April 11 Lok Sabha and State assembly polls after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mounted a strong attack on the YSR Congress alleging it was colluding with the BJP-led NDA and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi against his government.

7:40pm: Mahagathbandhan in Bihar: The grand alliance to announce seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections on March 18, said Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday.

7:30pm: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has triggered a fresh political storm by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, adding that the world needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the world needs leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

7:25pm: TDP MLC Aadala Prabhakar Reddy, who got confrmed MLA ticket from Nellore Rural assembly constituency, joined to the opposition YSR Congress on Saturday. Later in the day, TDP MP from Kurnool Bhutta Renuka also joined YSRCP in the presence of the party chief Jaganmohan Reddy.

7:20pm: The Congress party is all set to lose the status of opposition party in Telangana state assembly following the defection of three more MLAs to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Hindustan Times reported. According to a TRS leader familiar with the development, at least four more Congress MLAs are expected to join the TRS in a day or two, it reported.

7:10pm:

7:05pm: Goa BJP has called for a meeting of its MLAs in Panaji office today, ANI reported.

7:00pm:

6:55pm: Delhi BJP writes to Election Commission requesting it to "appoint Special Observer for the mosques especially in Muslim dominated areas so that political/religious leaders cannot spread hate among people to influence elections". ANI reported.

6:50pm: Police busted an inter-state gang in Aligarh and arrested 9 criminals. It also seized country-made pistols, knifes, stolen mobiles & bikes from them.

6:40pm: BJP MP and Union minister Uma Bharti has announced that she doesn't want to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti said that she has formally written to party president Amit Shah in this regard, wishes to spend time on the Ganges.

6:35pm: The Congress party has written to Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form government in Goa, following the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. Former Goa deputy chief minister and BJP lawmaker Francis D'Souza died in February.

6:30pm: PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters for the party's CEC meeting.

6.00pm: BJP's next CEC meeting to be held on 18th March, 2019.

5.45pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's CEC meeting in Delhi.

5.30pm: Sushma Swaraj, Kiren Rijiju, and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrive at BJP headquarters for the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to discuss candidates for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andaman & Nicobar islands.

5.10pm: Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, visited Tirupati Balaji Temple.

4.40pm: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath requested Digvijaya Singh that 'if he wants to contest Lok Sabha polls, then he should do so from the toughest seat.' However, Nath didn't mention any particular seat. (PTI)

4.10pm: 'BJP has been pressurizing EC to stop flow of KALIA assistance  to farmers in Odisha, ' Biju Janata Dal mentioned to State Chief Electoral officer in a written letter.

3.40pm: Communist Party of India releases the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

3.00pm: Shah Faesal, Former IAS officer, to launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in Rajbagh area of the J&K on Sunday. Several aspiring politicians and youngsters are expected to join Faesal's political outfit. (PTI)

2.30pm: Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand: We gave loan waivers in three states where we won the Assembly elections recently and fulfilled our promise. Modi promised Rs 15 lakh for every citizens and also promised to provide jobs for 2 crore people every year. There is highest unemployment in Uttarakhand in the past 45 years right now. Ask people about their condition after they introduced demonetisation and GST...I want to tell all small business owners that we will make GST a simple process. There will be no variable tax slabs... we will correct all the wrongdoings of the Modi government.

2.15pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm". "The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party. Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he told PTI.

1.52pm: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana, Rattan Lal Kataria, makes controversial remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his late father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. "Iska baap toh mar gaya, Rahul ka, Bofors kaand ke laaga chunri mein daag mitaaoon kaise, voh to iss dunia se chala gaya aur daag mitte nahi. Aur voh hamein keh rahe hain," says Kataria.

1.45pm: Rahul Gandhi posts "defensive tweet" after PM Modi's '#MainBhiChowkidar' campaign.

 

1.43pm: BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta joins Samajwadi Party. He will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from Banda constituency, reports ANI.

1.30pm: An AIADMK delegation led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Saturday called on DMDK founder Vijayakanth at his residence here, reported PTI. AIADMK has struck a poll pact with the Vijayakanth-led party for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, and DMDK has been allotted four seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

1.16pm: Manish Khanduri, the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP leader Maj Gen (Retd) BC Khanduri, joins the Congress party.

 

1.13pm: Balabhadra Majhi, BJD MP from Nabarangpur (Odisha) who had recently resigned from the party, is likely to join BJP.

 

1.00pm: Sitting BJP MP from Tezpur in Assam, Ram Prasad Sarmah, has quit the BJP. This comes at a time when the BJP is planning to nominate party heavyweight and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Tezpur. "I have left BJP today. But I really feel pained in my heart for those old BJP workers of Assam who were most neglected in the Party by the new intruders in the Party. I was strongly raising my voice on their behalf. Now there will be none to raise voice for them," he wrote on Twitter.

12.30pm: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

{mosimage} 

12.12pm: The Congress Central Election Committee has announced the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

 

12.03pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a political rally in Uttarakhand today.

 

12.01pm: Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will launch a campaign for the state Assembly election today.

 

11.40am: With several TMC leaders making a beeline to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and a growing dissatisfaction over selection of candidates, discontent seems to be brewing in Mamata Banerjee's party, reported PTI. BJP's Mukul Roy, once the number two in the Trinamool Congress, has started inducting "disgruntled" leaders from his former party, including elected representatives, into the saffron party's fold, the agency reported. Resentment in the TMC camp came to the fore after it announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The party dropped 10 MPs and brought in 18 new faces. 

11.14am: Prakash Chandra Behera, Congress MLA fromSalepur (Cuttack district of Odisha), has resigned from the primary membershipof Congress party.

 

11.11am: PM Modi tweets a video, launching 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign & kick-starting BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

11.06am: DMK's ally MDMK has announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. "Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," MDMK founder Vaiko said in a statement.

10.58am: Hailing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's decision to almost double the OBC quota to 27 per cent, the state Congress has said it was a major step in the fight for social justice. The party has decided to felicitate Kamal Nath for the move. "The chief minister had indicated that he is going to take a decisive step in the interest of backward classes by inducting 27 per cent MLAs from this category into his cabinet," state Congress media department chairperson Shobha Ojha said, reported PTI.

10.30am: After entering an alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies of the state.

10.00am: Arun Jaitley says PM Modi & New India will together demolish the dynasties. "The real strength of democracy will be realised when myth of dynasties is finally buried and these parties are taken over by men of competence and merit. That will provide Indians with a choice," he says.

  9.00am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Senais based on their commitment to a similar ideology. Fadnavis said this is "New India" which is filled with nationalism. This is not the "Old India" which could not take a firm stand on the issue of national security, he said, reported PTI. The BJP chief minister said the opposition cannot compete with the saffron allaince on the issue of development. "I feel the way BJP-Sena alliance has prepared itself, I am confident our alliance will cross the 42-seat mark this time (out of the total 48) in the state. The country's atmosphere is different now, on one side is development, but what is much more dear to BJP-Shiv Senaworkers is India and nationalism," he said.

8.30am: PM Modi on Friday said "no longer will dynastic politics act as a barrier to meritorious people joining the system & working for society".

 

8.00am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) pledge.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos