Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs to join BJP today

Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 other MLAs who have quit the Congress party will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party today. Scindia is slated to join the BJP on Wednesday at 12 pm. Scindia will go from Delhi to Gwalior and reach Bhopal between March 12 and March 13. Scindia quit the grand old party yesterday after being a primary member for 18 years. He shared his resignation letter via his official Twitter account.

The news of Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving Congress along with 22 other MLAs came as a thunderbolt for the party. In a desperate attempt to keep its house in order, Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur after Scindia left the party. Gauging the impact of Scindia's resignation from the Indian National Congress, veteran leaders such as former MP CM Digvijay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shared their views.

Digvijay Singh took to his Twitter handle to state, "No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal division and you would come to know nothing moved in the area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi Shah Tutelage!"

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned Scindia very strongly for "betraying the trust of the people" and also alleged that "such people prove they can't thrive without power." In another tweet, Gehlot also said that the BJP is "ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary."

Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia, in his tweet, said, "After 15 years of BJP misrule we came to power and we could not retain it even for 15 months." Former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste also called Scindia's resignation from the party as "very unfortunate".

