MP political crisis: 22 Congress MLAs from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp resign on Tuesday; check list here

Following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress on Tuesday, 21 more Madhya Pradesh (MP) leaders comprising ministers quit the party. These rebel leaders reportedly belong to the Scindia camp.

These mass resignations have come after Scindia announced a much public exit from Congress. Addressing his letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,"

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, following is the list of MP Congress MLAs including ministers from the Scindia camp who have resigned from the party:-

Ministers: Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Other MLAs who have resigned: Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana, Biasahulal Singh.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia and an MLA, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party.

Also Read:MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP; CM Kamal Nath cries foul

Also Read: MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress; posts resignation letter on Twitter