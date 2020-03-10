MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress; posts resignation letter on Twitter

Jyotiraditya Scindia On Tuesday quit Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Scindia also posted his resignation letter on Twitter in which he addressed party President Sonia Gandhi saying that "it's time for me to move on."

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he tweeted.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia added.

Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

Also Read:MP political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP; CM Kamal Nath cries foul

Sources said Scindia first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Modi at the prime minister's residence.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.

Also Read: 'Utter rubbish': Jyotiraditya Scindia dismisses claims of MLAs gone missing

Also Read:'Never felt so scared': AAP, Congress, DMK, CPI(M) leaders express concern over Delhi violence