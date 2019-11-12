Maharashtra govt formation: Cabinet recommends President's rule; Sena moves SC against Governor's decision

In a surprise move, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's request, seeking the President's Rule in the state. The Sena, which is trying to form a coalition government with the support of the NCP and the Congress, had failed to secure the letters from both the parties.

A statement from Raj Bhavan said: "Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Govt of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule)."

Raj Bhavan: Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as Govt of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of Constitution (President's Rule). pic.twitter.com/ThaRzbZT2N ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019 Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor's decision to not extend the time given to the party to prove their ability to form government. Advocate Sunil Fernandez has filed the plea on behalf of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena, in its plea, has asked the top court to overrule the governor's letter, which rejected its request for more time to prove majority. The Sena (56 MLAs) had sought three-day extension for submitting the letter of support, but the governor declined to accept the request, a Raj Bhavan statement had said. Terming it an arbitrary use of power by the governor, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said he couldn't give 48 hours to Shiv Sena but the BJP availed "fives weeks in other states". "This is what happens when constitutional posts are used to further political motivations," he alleged. Governor of Maharashtra cannot give 48 hours to #ShivaSena for #MaharashtraGovtFormation but BJP can avail 5 weeks in other states is an arbitrary use of power by the Governor. This is what happens when constitutional posts are used to further political motivations. Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 12, 2019

Sena leaders had met Koshyari ahead of the 7:30 PM deadline on Monday to stake claim to form a government. Earlier when asked whether the Sena will challenge the Governor's refusal to allow the party more time to muster numbers, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai had said, "We may do that. Uddhavji is monitoring ongoing developments in the state. He is discussing the issue with senior party leaders."

With agencies inputs

