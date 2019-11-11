Sena minister Arvind Sawant quits Modi govt; Sanjay Raut says no point of alliance if BJP not keeping promise

In the latest blow to BJP-Sena alliance, Union Heavy Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant announced his decision to quit the NDA government at the Centre on Monday, saying he would not stay in an "environment of falsehood". Accusing the BJP of crossing the limits of falsehood, the Shiv Sena leader termed the entire episode as "blot on the state's pride". The Sena's lone minister in the Modi Cabinet took to Twitter to announce his decision, saying he would also hold a press meet at 11 am on Monday. "The Shiv Sena's stand is of truth. Why should I stay in an atmosphere of falsehood in Delhi? I am resigning as Union minister and will speak at a press conference in Delhi at 11 am," Sawant tweeted.

He said before the Lok Sabha polls, a formula was worked out about sharing of power and seat. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP agreed to it. "But now, it is shocking that the decision arrived at is being denied and the Shiv Sena is being projected as not speaking the truth. This is shocking. This is a blot on the state's pride. The BJP has parted ways by crossing limits of falsehood," he said in another tweet.

à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤ à¤¶à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¥?

à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥à¤¨à¤ à¤®à¥ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥§à¥§.à¥¦à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾. à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤®à¥ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¤¦ (Press Conference) à¤à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¹à¥. â Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

Hours after the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, the governor asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake a claim. The Sena, which is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim to form the government. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

Also read: Maharashtra govt formation: BJP to not stake claim; blames Shiv Sena for disrepective mandate

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said on Monday that if the BJP was not willing to fulfil its promise of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra, there was no point in continuing the alliance. He also said that when the BJP could tie-up with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to form government in the then Jammu and Kashmir state, why the Sena could not do the same with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. "The BJP's arrogance that it would sit in the opposition but not share the chief minister's post has led to this situation...if the BJP is not willing to implement its promise, then there is no meaning in staying RPT staying with the alliance," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress working committee is underway to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming the government in Maharashtra, PTI said. Top Congress leaders are discussing the issue at a crucial meeting of the working committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, according to the sources. The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

With PTI inputs

ALSO READ:Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis resigns; says Shiv Sena made sure there was no communication

ALSO READ:Sharad Pawar takes jibe at BJP govt, says NDA has become NPA