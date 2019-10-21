Maharashtra, Haryana election 2019: You can show these ID proofs to support voter slips on voting day

Polling for a new Assembly in Maharashtra and Haryana began at 7 am on Monday and as of 10 am, the estimated voter turnout in both states averaged 6.18 per cent. A total of around 10.73 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise today, and over 95,473 polling booths have been set up in Maharashtra and 19,425 polling booths in Haryana.

The citizens heading out to cast their vote today have to mandatorily carry their photo voter slips with them to the polling booth. The block level officer would have been handed over the voter slips to each voter in person at least five days ahead of voting day. The voter slips has the name, serial number and polling station details where the voter has to cast vote.

In addition, voters need to carry valid proof of identity. This can be either the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), also known as Voter ID card, or any one of the following documents:

1. Passport

2. Driving licence

3. Service identity card with photograph issued to employees by the state or central government, PSUs and public limited companies

4. PAN card

5. Aadhaar card

6. Passbook issued by bank or post office

7. MGNREGA job card

8. Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

9. Pension document with a photograph

10. Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

11. Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs

When you reach the polling booth, an official will check your voter slip and ID proof. The second polling officer will ink your finger, hand you a chit and take your signature as confirmation. You then move to the third polling officer, who will collect your chit, check if your are inked and direct you to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Cast your vote to your preferred candidate or NOTA, check the printed slip in the voter-verified paper audit trail machines (VVPAT) and you are done.

