Assembly Election 2019: What to do if your name is missing from voters' list

Voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly and the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is currently underway and 10.73 crore eligible voters in both the states will collectively decide the fates of the over 4,400 candidates in the fray. Around 95,473 polling booths have been set up in Maharashtra and 19,425 polling booths in Haryana. Citizens casting their votes today can visit electoralsearch.in to find the closest polling booth. Alternatively, one can call the voter helpline at 1950, prefixed by your area's STD code. But before you head out, make sure your name is on the Election Commission's voter list to ensure a hassle-free experience - all you need to do is visit ceoharyana.gov.in and ceo.maharashtra.gov.in, depending on the state you belong to.

You can't vote if your name is missing on the list. This could have happened for several reasons, including a change in your address or constituency. In this case, you will have to register yourself again in the electoral roll. According to the Election Commission, you will have to file the application for the purpose, in prescribed Form 6, before the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of your constituency. The application can be filed in person before the concerned officer or can be filed online on the website of chief electoral officer of the concerned state. You can download this form from the website of Election Commission of India.

Along with Form 6, you will have to submit one recent passport-size coloured photograph and photocopies of documentary proof of age and residence. When the relevant officer receives the online application, he and she downloads the form along with enclosures and deputes a booth level officer to visit your residence to verify and obtain your original signature on the form. The final decision of the electoral registration officer will be communicated to you by post on the address furnished in Form 6 as well as by SMS on the registered mobile number. In case of any mistakes in the entries in the electoral roll, you will have to submit Form 8 is to the electoral registration officer concerned.

