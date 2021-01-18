Mamata Banerjee to contest polls from defector Suvendu Adhikari's stronghold Nandigram

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday her decision to fight the upcoming assembly elections from Nandigram seat at a rally in the town.

The announcement holds significance as Nandigram is the constituency of her former right hand man Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP last month."I will contest from Nandigram. Nandigram is my lucky place," Banerjee said, addressing a public meeting in the town for the first time in five years.

Banerjee is presently an MLA from Bhabanipur constituency. The Bengal CM also said she could contest the election from two constituencies, including Bhabanipur in south Kolkata.

In a reference to the party leaders who left the TMC, including Adhikari, Mamata said that she is not worried about those who are switching over to the BJP.

"Those who have left the party, have my best wishes. Let them become president and vice president of the country. As long as I am alive, I won't allow them to sell out my state to the BJP," she said.

Banerjee is currently serving her 2nd term as the state's Chief Minister.

West Bengal is likely to go to polls in April-May.

