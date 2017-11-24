After open death threats, a man found hanging at Nahargarh Fort with anti-Padmavati slogans

The Padmavati row has only become uglier. From open death threats and threats of disruption of peace and vandalism, the protests have become more dangerous. The people who issued these threats still continue to enjoy their freedom. Now, in an uglier turn of events, a man has been found hanging at the Nahargarh Fort with anti-Padmavati slogans. The slogans were scribbled on stones nearby. One of the chilling slogans read, "Hum sirf putle nahin jalate. Padmavati" (We just don't burn effigies. Padmavati)
The deceased has been identified as an individual called Chetan, according to a News18 report. Initially it was not clear if it was a case of murder or suicide. However, the News18 report mentions that the person was strangled to death using a plastic wire. The deceased's Aadhar card was found in his pocket.
#Rajasthan: Body found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in #Jaipur, threat note on rocks also seen #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/sSx9ONhF7D- ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017
Many actors and politicians have spoken up against these violent threats. The government had also given security to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the wake of these threats.
The movie was scheduled to release on December 1, and has been postponed now.
