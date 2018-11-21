Maruti launches new Ertiga at Rs 7.44-10.9 lakh

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched the next generation version of its compact utility vehicle Ertiga at Rs 7.44-9.50 lakh for the four petrol variants and Rs 8.84-10.90 lakh for the four diesel variants.

Two variants with automatic transmission were also launched with the petrol engine priced at Rs 9.18-9.95 lakh. Compared to the outgoing version of the car, prices of the new petrol versions have been hiked by Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh while the increase in diesel versions is between Rs 1000 to Rs 44,000.

First launched in April 2012, Ertiga is Maruti's best selling utility vehicle with cumulative sales of 420,000 units in the last 6 years. The new version comes with an all new 1.5 litre petrol engine that comes with Maruti 's progressive smart hybrid technology with a lithium ion battery that enhances the peak power of the engine by 10 per cent, peak torque by 6 per cent and a 10 per cent improvement in fuel economy. The petrol motor has a peak power of 77 kilowatt at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 138 newton metre at 4400 rpm.

The diesel motor is the familiar 1.5 litre DDiS engine that has a peak power output of 66 kilowatt at 4000 rpm and torque of 200 newton metre at 1750 rpm. The petrol variant has a rated ARAI fuel economy of 19.34 kpl for manual transmission and 18.69 kpl for the automatic transmission variants. The diesel version has a fuel economy of 25.47 kpl.

"The new Ertiga has been designed with thoughtful features and great attention to detail, keeping in mind the requirements of our ever evolving customers. I am confident that our customers will appreciate best in fuel class efficiency, which has increased by nearly 10 per cent for the petrol variant," said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, Maruti Suzuk India Ltd. "We are further investing in our research and development centre to introduce latest technologies and higher level of localisation."

The top-spec variant of the seven seater vehicle comes with features such as Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation, rear parking sensors with camera, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, 15-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel and a height adjustable driver's seat. Dual airbags and ABS are standard across all variants with ESP and hill-hold function being offered on the automatic variants.

