Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Govt reconstitutes 11 empowered groups on COVID-19

The eleven empowered groups of officers created by the central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country have been reconstituted, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The reconstitution of the groups, first created on March 29 under the Disaster Management Act, was necessitated as some members either retired, appointed or were transferred from their earlier posting.

An order for reconstituting the empowered groups was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday, the spokesperson said.

"Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 activities," the spokesperson added.

Their terms and conditions will remain the same, according to the order.

Coronavirus update: Special train carrying migrants from Nashik reaches Bhopal

India records sharpest jump of 2,293 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total cases cross 37,000-mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,293 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest jump after lockdown extension