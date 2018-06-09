Monsoon hits Mumbai: Heavy rain disrupts train services, streets waterlogged

India's financial hub Mumbai today received heavy rainfall following the onset of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon, which hit the city one day before the predicted date of 10th June, affected the movements of suburban trains- lifeline of Mumbai. Due to the heavy outpour, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes. Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged after rain lashed the city.

Speaking on the train delay, Central Railway Chief PRO Sunil Udasi said: "There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line." This happened during non-peak early morning hours. He also said that there was nothing to panic about and commuters were advised not to fall prey to rumours.

Heavy rain has also hit other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. In Madhya Pradesh, rain lashed parts of Bhopal bringing some respite to people from the scorching heat. In Karnataka, rain accompanied by strong winds hit parts of Mangaluru. Situations were similar in Goa where heavy showers lashed the capital city of Panaji.

On Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted increased rainfall activity between June 8 and June 12 along the north coastal belt of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai. In a statement issued yesterday, the IMD said that the conditions were favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest monsoon into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra.

"Increased rainfall activity over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra is likely to continue till June 10. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai, from tomorrow," the statement had said.

According to IMD, the rainfall activity over these regions is likely to reduce from June 12.

In a statement issued today, the IMD said that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan, some more parts Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Today, widespread rainfall activity was observed over Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) at isolated places.