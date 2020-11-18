MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for protection of cows

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it would set up a separate 'gau cabinet' or 'cow cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state.

The MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this announcement on Twitter in Hindi. Chouhan said: "Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the 'Gau Cabinet' ".

The CM also announced the meeting schedule of the 'gau cabinet'. He said, the 'gau cabinet' will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on the day of Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary Salaria Agar Malwa.



''



, , , ,



22 12 , Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

The decision comes a day after the MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state is planning to introduce Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly in view of the rising incidents of "love jihad".

The bill proposes rigorous imprisonment for the period of five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion.

Other (proposed) provisions include making it mandatory for kin of the person being forced to convert to other faith for the purpose of marriage to file a complaint.

Also read: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says COVID-19 vaccine should be free of cost

Also read: CA exams 2020: Students oppose ICAI for changing centres days before exams