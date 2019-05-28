Maharashtra Board declares Class 12th result; check at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC or Class 12th results today. As many as 85.88 per cent students have cleared the exam this year. Moreover, over 90 per cent girls have cleared the HSC exam.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board - mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The pass percentage in Mumbai region has slipped down to 83.85 per cent from 87.44 per cent last year. Nagpur has registered the least pass percentage of 82.81 per cent.

Nishika, the first specially-abled student to take the HSC examination on an iPad, has secured 73 per cent marks.

Over 14 lakh students took the Environment Education paper this year. A total of 99.99 per cent have cleared environment paper. Only 17 students have failed in the paper.

The MSBSHSE conducted the HSC examination from Februuary 21 to March 20.

Here's how to check MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'HSC result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.